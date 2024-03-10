Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Offseason Positional Review – Specialists

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their work cut out for them this offseason as they try to build a contending roster. No longer in a “reloading” stage, they are now a team looking for answers rather than filling gaps. After another disappointing season in 2023, we look back on the roster as we move into the next phase.

Position: Specialists

Total Positional Figure: 2

Additions: 0

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Under Contract:

K Chris Boswell: One of the greatest kickers in the league and arguably in the history of the NFL at this point is Chris Boswell, whose two inconsistent seasons prove a blemish on his legacy. He made 90 percent of his field goals or better in six of his nine seasons and 84 percent in another. But he nearly lost his job with his 65-percent season in 2018, and 2022 proved an enigma as well. Yet he bounced back with one of his best seasons in 2023, knocking back 29 of 31. He missed from 61 yards out against the Jacksonville Jaguars after a penalty negated a 56-yard make. That’s the only one of seven attempts he missed from 50-plus yards. He’s connected on 21 field goals of 50-plus yards over the past three years and is one of the most accurate kickers from distance in NFL history.

Pending Free Agents:

LS Christian Kuntz: Technically speaking, Kuntz is a restricted free agent, but the Steelers are not tendering him. The minimum tender amount approaches $3 million and Kuntz is not that kind of long snapper. To be perfectly honest, I think he’s a very mediocre one that they should consider upgrading. With Pressley Harvin III gone, they’re disrupting the holding team, anyway. He came in with Harvin in 2021, replacing Jordan Berry and Kameron Canaday so he can go out with him. He probably won’t, though. I’m sure the Steelers re-sign him.

Additions: N/A

Deletions:

P Pressley Harvin III: This one made Steelers fans very excited. After three seasons of mediocre play or worse, Pittsburgh released starting P Pressley Harvin III. Their seventh-round pick in 2021, he showed hints of progress in Year Two. However, his inconsistency issues roared back to the forefront last season. Head coach Mike Tomlin said in his final press conference that Harvin wasn’t consistent enough. And then they cut him with one year left on his contract. Now, they don’t have a punter, by the way, so that’s the headline here.

Offseason Strategy:

One of the Steelers’ top priorities this offseason is actually finding an answer at the punter position. There are some interesting names in the free agency market, including Tommy Townsend and Braden Mann. The Steelers brought in Mann to compete with Harvin in 2023. They made the wrong choice. They also have their eye on a couple of college kickers coming out.

As I suggested above, I also believe they need to consider their options at long snapper. They should re-sign Kuntz on a Veteran Salary Benefit deal but bring in legitimate competition for the job. It’s an easier change to make when your holder is also gone.