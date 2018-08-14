UPDATE: Roethlisberger Evaluated For Concussion After Leaving Camp Practice Early

There seems to have been a tense moment during the Pittsburgh Steelers Tuesday training camp practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium due to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger staying down on the field momentarily after a pass attempt during the team’s daily seven-shots period.

Roethlisberger, according our very own Alex Kozora, reportedly reached for his head after going to the ground on the play. He then left the field and sat on a water cooler before finally talking to general manager Kevin Colbert and head trainer John Norwig. He then left the field for good, according to Kozora, and is likely done for the day.

By the sound of things, Roethlisberger isn’t seriously injured and we’ll have to wait and see if maybe he suffered any concussion-like symptoms.

Roethlisberger had already been ruled out of the Steelers Thursday night preseason game against the Green Bay Packers so he’ll have the next few days to recover from whatever happened to him during Tuesday’s practice.

Landry Jones, who also will sit out Thursday night, took over for Roethlisberger after he left practice.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger holds his head after getting knocked to the turf during afternoon practice.