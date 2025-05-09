Steelers Sign RB Kaleb Johnson To Rookie Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed third-round RB Kaleb Johnson to his rookie contract, the team announced Friday. His four-year deal should total out to around $6,372,062 with a signing bonus around $1,274,228. His 2025 cap charge should be around $1,158,557.

The 83rd overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson was considered good value after many draftniks projected him to be a top-50 selection. The sixth running back selected of the draft, Johnson broke out in his final season at Iowa. In 2024, he rushed for a Big Ten-leading 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns and was a consensus All-American selection.

With good size at 6-1, 224 pounds, Johnson plays faster than his 4.57 40-time as evident by his 32 runs of 20-plus yards during his college career, tied for the third-highest percentage of the top draft-eligible backs.

Our scouting report praised his smooth running style, patience, and vision, concluding:

“Kaleb Johnson is a young, gifted back who is riding one season of high-end production, but he has the full package when it comes to size, burst, strength, vision, and the pass-catching capabilities that you also look for in a feature back. He would do best in a run-heavy, one-cut system where he gets more of a runway to hit full speed as he approaches the line of scrimmage. He can operate in the shotgun as well as a back who can run through you or away from you.”

Johnson figures to see immediate playing time as an early-down runner in a committee with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. If he earns the coaching staff’s trust, it’s possible Johnson could end the season as Pittsburgh’s lead running back.

As of this writing, the Steelers have signed LB Carson Bruener, CB Donte Kent, EDGE Jack Sawyer, and QB Will Howard to their rookie deals. Only DL Yahya Black and DL Derrick Harmon remain unsigned.