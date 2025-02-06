If Steelers Are Searching For Big-Play RB, Here’s Their Guide

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need for speed. At running back, at least. Built by a power, between-the-tackles run game under Najee Harris, the team could be looking for a different type of back as his replacement. With a deep draft class, the Steelers are likely to address the position in April. And though one data point, Dave Bryan shared a valuable chart showing which college backs were the biggest home run hitters throughout their careers.

Below is a list containing the bulk of draft-eligible backs sorted by their rates of 10- and 20-plus yard runs taken as a percentage to their career carries.

College Career Explosive Run Rates For RBs In 2025 Draft Class (sorted by total attempts) #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/E8gggpGHim — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 28, 2025

To sort by percentages, here are the top five in each category.

10+ Run Rate Leaders

1. RJ Harvey/UCF: 21.1 percent

2. Jarquez Hunter/Auburn: 18.9 percent

3. Damien Martinez/Miami (FL): 17.9 percent

4. TreVeyon Henderson/Ohio State: 17.4 percent

5. Jordan James/Oregon: 17.1 percent

20+ Run Rate Leaders

1. RJ Harvey/UCF: 7.4 percent

2. Brashard Smith/SMU: 6.7 percent

3. TreVeyon Henderson/Ohio State: 6.3 percent

4. Kaleb Johnson/Iowa: 6.3 percent

5. Jarquez Hunter/Auburn: 6.3 percent

Harvey leads both lists and is a name that must be considered. He enjoyed a strong Senior Bowl week capped by throwing a touchdown pass in the game. Harvey was a quarterback before he moved to running back. The concern for Pittsburgh could be pedigree. While UCF is now in the Big 12, Pittsburgh has typically spent early picks on runners from more prominent schools. Najee Harris from Alabama, James Conner from Pitt, Benny Snell Jr. from Kentucky, Le’Veon Bell from Michigan State. Still, Harvey’s numbers are impressive, and his aggregate 20-plus carries are more than three other’s 10-yard run total.

Henderson and Hunter are the two others who appear on both lists. Henderson has legitimate breakaway speed while Hunter is a potentially underrated name with a 1,200-yard 2024 season for the Tigers. Both are smaller than what Pittsburgh’s typically drafted though if the Steelers are looking for a different type speed and runner, they’ll need to sacrifice some size.

The least explosive runners? Oddly, Jordan James is tied for last in runs of 20-plus yards despite ranking fifth in runs of 10-plus. Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo plays with a serious edge but didn’t fare well in either category, tied-last in 10-plus and roughly average in 20-plus. Michigan’s Donovan Edwards lost luster throughout the 2024 season and was one of two runners under 10 percent of 20-plus yards, joining teammate Kalel Mullings.

What about the top back of the draft, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty? His numbers were good but not great. Perhaps that’s due to his high volume or because of all the attention he saw, the focal point of defenses every week.

Of course, this is just one data point. Stats don’t tell the whole story and the tape, how those players earned those yards, matter. But it’s a reference point as we begin digging into a deep draft class that should see Pittsburgh coming away with one of these listed names.