Steelers Fourth-Round Pick Jack Sawyer Signs Rookie Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed fourth-round pick EDGE Jack Sawyer to his rookie contract, the team announced today. His four-year deal should total out to around $5,150,932 with a signing bonus around $950,932. His 2025 cap charge should be around $1,077,733.

As the 123rd overall selection, Sawyer was considered strong value with many draftniks projecting him as a Day 2 prospect. In his final season at Ohio State, Sawyer recorded 59 tackles (nine for a loss) with nine sacks, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns, and one interception.

His most memorable play was the strip-sack/fumble/touchdown he recorded in the playoffs against Texas. Sawyer sacked QB Quinn Ewers before running back the fumble 83 yards for a scoop and score, sealing the Buckeyes’ win.

Sawyer finished his career with 144 tackles (29 TFL), 23 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

A smart and strong pass rusher, he’s a solid scheme fit as a stand-up rush linebacker in Pittsburgh’s front. Our scouting report on him concluded:

“Jack Sawyer is a very talented player and has been since high school, which is what warranted him a five-star rating. Although, he hasn’t exactly lived up to those lofty expectations associated with that rating. Even though he has gotten better every year at Ohio State, he still is considerably raw going into the NFL draft when looking at his 23-year-old age.

“He has solid power and is disciplined in the run game but hardly offers anything as a finesse rusher which limits his ceiling. He has the floor due to frame and athleticism but needs to expand his game more than that to thrive in the NFL and potentially be a full-time starter.”

Sawyer should slot in as the No. 4 outside linebacker behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. His primary role will come on special teams while he sees 5-10 defensive snaps per game.