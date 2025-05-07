Report: Jets WR Allen Lazard ‘In Play’ To Be Traded To Steelers

Though Aaron Rodgers might not love the look of the Pittsburgh Steelers sending WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, he could use the opportunity to push to reunite with an old friend.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jets receiver Allen Lazard is ‘in play’ to be traded to the Steelers,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote Wednesday, hours after the Pickens’ deal was first reported.

While Rodgers hasn’t committed to Pittsburgh, the idea of playing with Lazard could prove enticing. After spending years in Green Bay together, Rodgers helped bring Lazard to the New York Jets.

After missing 2023 with an Achilles tear, the two linked up in 2024. Lazard caught 37 passes for 530 yards and six touchdowns. Not turning 30 until December, the nearly 6-5 Lazard is a big body and red zone threat, finding the end zone at least six times in three of his last four seasons. Only 2023 was an exception, the year without Rodgers in which New York had an ugly quarterback situation and offense.

Though the dots are easy to connect, Florio writes Lazard and Rodgers would have instant chemistry.

“Why Lazard? Because Rodgers completely and totally trusts him. And Lazard, for whatever reason, performs much better with Rodgers than he does without him.”

New receivers typically struggle adjusting to Rodgers and his system. Adding Lazard would eliminate that learning curve. Compared to Pickens, he’s a major downgrade in talent but with the draft long gone and no other clear options for Pittsburgh to target, perhaps the team will take a swing at Lazard.

In his seven-year NFL career, Lazard has caught 229 passes for over 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns. His best season came in 2022, his final one in Green Bay with Rodgers, hauling in 60 passes for 788 yards and six scores.

As Florio notes, Lazard took a major pay cut to stick on the Jets’ roster under the new regime. He’s now set to make just a $2.25 million salary in 2025, a reduction of more than $8.5 million from what he was originally owed.