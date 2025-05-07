Breaking: Steelers Finalizing Trade To Send WR George Pickens To Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly finalizing a trade to send WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports this morning. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the deal in place is Pickens for a third-round selection and a late-round pick swap, likely in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The #Cowboys and #Steelers have a deal in place on a trade of George Pickens and it’s expected to be centered around a third-rounder and a late-round pick swap. Pickens is headed to Dallas. https://t.co/3rwQkmJROv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 7, 2025

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was the first Steelers reporter to share the news as well.

ESPN sources: Dallas and Pittsburgh are working to finalize a trade that will send wide receiver George Pickens to the Cowboys in exchange for draft pick compensation. The trade is expected to be finalized today. pic.twitter.com/EJvTb9KHG4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2025

Sources: The #Steelers are expected to trade WR George Pickens to the #Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/Bejey5mpiX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2025

Sources: The #Steelers are trading WR George Pickens to the #Cowboys in a deal that should be official soon. pic.twitter.com/6qNOpGXXh1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 7, 2025

Steelers trade “in the works” to send WR George Pickens to Cowboys for draft compensation, per sources — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) May 7, 2025

While a trade in itself isn’t shocking, the timing of it is. Trade rumors swirled around Pickens leading up to the draft with ESPN’s Adam Schefter including him on a shortlist of potential moving pieces while Pickens unfollowed the team account on Instagram.

Despite reports of the Steelers taking calls, Pickens wasn’t moved during draft weekend and apparently wanted to remain a Steeler. The fact he’s being dealt after the fact leads to logical questions of how Pittsburgh will replace his starting and key role in the lineup, eliciting fears of the team finding themselves in a similar situation as 2024. One star receiver, now DK Metcalf, without complementary help.

Though possessing high-end talent and highlight reel ability, Pickens’ volatility on and off the field compelled Pittsburgh to cut ties. It’s a familiar outcome for the franchise. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson were all talented malcontents eventually shipped out by the franchise. Pickens is the latest to join the list, dealt in the final year of his rookie contract.

Drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickens immediately wow’d with his rare ability to make contested catches outside his frame. With elite tracking and body control, Pickens caught 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. Highlights included a sensational early-season sideline snag against the Cleveland Browns and the game-winning score to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve, the night Franco Harris had his No. 32 jersey retired days after his death.

Improving his route running and becoming an even bigger focal point of the offense in 2023, Pickens notched his first 1,000 yard season. He caught 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, becoming the first Steelers’ receiver since Mike Wallace in 2009 to lead the NFL in yards per reception.

A hamstring injury hampered his 2024 production, finishing with 59 receptions, 900 yards, and a career-low three touchdowns.

For his three-year Steelers’ career, Pickens caught 174 passes for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for one score.

Talent was never in question. Pickens’ problems were everything else. Repeatedly frustrated on the field, he took unnecessary penalties and often let his emotions get the best of him. There were multiple instances of teammates having to console and calm him down along the sideline. Few racked up fines at the rate George Pickens did. In 2023, he reportedly racked up over $200,000 in fines from the league and the team. In 2024, his fines totaled well north of $50,000 and likely far higher if the team’s internal fines were known.

Reportedly, he showed up late to the Steelers’ Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a story Mike Tomlin did not deny when asked. Further reporting indicated Pickens’ tardiness was common and well-known among teammates.

Art Rooney II’s tepid comments combined with Pittsburgh trading for WR DK Metcalf signaled Pickens wouldn’t see a contract beyond his rookie deal. The Steelers could’ve opted to hang onto him for 2025 to form an impressive duo with Metcalf, letting him walk and sign elsewhere in 2026 with the hopes of recouping a 2027 compensatory pick.

Instead, the Steelers will receive an immediate draft pick return. Their mission will be replacing George Pickens as a starting receiver, potentially creating the same pitfall as a year ago when Pickens was the lone targeted schemed away by opposing defense’s.