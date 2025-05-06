New Contract Details For Steelers WR Robert Woods Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran WR Robert Woods to a one-year contract in late April and the details related to that deal have finally surfaced on the NFLPA’s public salary cap report page. The real numbers, as expected, matched the initial reporting following Woods agreeing to terms.

Woods’ deal totals out to $2 million, and it includes a minimum base salary of $1.255 million in addition to a signing bonus of $745,000, the only fully guaranteed money in the deal. This means that Woods will have a 2025 salary cap charge of $2 million should he ultimately make the 53-man roster later this summer. Should the Steelers part ways with him, however, there will be a dead money charge of $745,000 incurred for 2025.

Wood’s base salary of $1.255 is the veteran minimum for a player with as many credited seasons as he has. That amount is obviously not fully guaranteed, per the terms of his one-year contract.

Woods enters the Steelers’ Rule 51 with his cap charge and displaces a player with a salary of $1.03 million. This means that the Steelers effectively used $970,000 in available salary cap space to sign Woods.

Woods, who was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft, has registered 171 regular season games played with 145 total starts. Along with the Bills, the USC product has also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, and the Houston Texans.

For his NFL career, Woods has registered 683 regular-season receptions for 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns on 1,093 targets. He also has 514 career rushing yards and five touchdowns in regular season play on 75 total attempts.

Woods, a somewhat position-flexible wide receiver, turned 33 in April and he is slated to wear No. 16 with the Steelers this offseason.