2025 Steelers Offseason Report: It’s A Tight Squeeze For DL Jacob Slade

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under Reserve/Futures contracts for the 2025 offseason — the ones who spent most of, if not the entire year, on the practice squad — and what we can expect from them during training camp and (hopefully) into the regular season. Today, an outlook on DL Jacob Slade.

Jacob Slade/DL Michigan State – 6031, 285 pounds

An already difficult path to playing time for DL Jacob Slade has been made that much more challenging by the Steelers’ offseason moves. While several defensive linemen were cut, a host of new faces were brought in. Be it free agency or the draft, Slade is buried at the bottom of a depth chart behind offseason additions Daniel Ekuale, Esezi Otomewo, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, and of course, the team’s returning players and starters.

During five years at Michigan State, Slade had unremarkable college production: 88 career tackles (13 for a loss) with four sacks. His junior season was his best one, picking up five tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks before his numbers fell off as a senior in 2022 (four TFL, 0.5 sacks).

Arguably the most interesting thing that could be said about Slade’s career is that he spent two years as first-round pick Derrick Harmon’s teammate. In fact, Slade’s drop-off in production can be partially attributed to Harmon’s emergence as a sophomore, eating away at Slade’s playing time. A leg injury also didn’t help Slade’s cause.

At his Pro Day, Slade flashed athleticism. He ran a sub-5 second 40, jumped 31 inches in the vert, and 9’2″ in the broad. His Relative Athletic Score was a respectable 8.74, largely dinged for a lack of size.

Signing as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals, he spent 2023 bouncing on and off their practice squad but never appeared in a game. Pittsburgh signed him to a Reserve/Futures deal in 2024 and carried him throughout the year. A reserve lineman, he saw extra reps when veterans like Cam Heyward received (many) days off. But our training camp notes on him remained non-descript.

“A reserve end, he picked up a fair amount of snaps with some chunks of the d-line missing time. Heyward getting his rest, [Dean] Lowry starting camp on PUP. Slade’s play was inoffensive but there’s very little positive I noted day to day. He’s logged 32 total defensive snaps through two preseason contests. Slade is serviceable against the run and minimal against the pass. He won’t make the 53 and the practice squad appears unlikely. He did seem to become good friends with Logan Lee, a couple of Midwest natives who probably have a lot in common.”

My assertion he wouldn’t make the practice squad proved incorrect. Pittsburgh signed him and carried him there throughout the season. Working on the scout team, we even spotted him playing fullback to prepare for the Ravens, donning a No. 42 jersey to mimic FB Patrick Ricard.

Pittsburgh inked Slade to another Futures deal after the 2025 season. Hanging onto the offseason roster and capturing another practice squad spot is best-case scenario for him. But that path won’t be easy for a Steelers team clearly looking to turn over its d-line room. Slade isn’t to blame for Pittsburgh’s 2024 problems, but he might get caught up in the shuffle.