Steelers Stock Watch – ILB Cole Holcomb

Player: ILB Cole Holcomb

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: A lot of things have gone in Cole Holcomb’s favor since we last discussed him in this series. The most important development since talking about him on Jan. 1, of course, is the confirmation that he is healthy. In addition to his reworked contract and Elandon Roberts’ departure, the Steelers would appear to have plans for him. They have an abundance at the position right now, however, so it’s unclear how they will sort it all out.

The Steelers only got half a season out of Cole Holcomb over the past two years, thanks to a severe knee injury. That injury had him questioning his future in the NFL, and no doubt the Steelers did, too. It would appear those questions are answered, however, on both sides.

Earlier this offseason, the Steelers reworked his contract, indicating that they don’t intend to cut Cole Holcomb. Now, that reworking consisted of him accepting a steep pay cut but pay is still better than no pay. The reason his status was in question was because otherwise he would be seen as earning too much. Now his salary is more in line with where he is in terms of uncertainty and role.

But the Steelers also elected not to re-sign Elandon Roberts, whom they signed the same year as Holcomb. While they ostensibly replaced him with Malik Harrison for more money, it’s not clear what their plans are.

After Holcomb’s injury, the Steelers quickly addressed the inside linebacker position. They signed Patrick Queen in free agency and used a third-round pick to bring in Payton Wilson. Those two should see the lion’s share of the snaps this season, but they like to use three.

Now, the question is, will the Steelers use Harrison as that third linebacker, or Holcomb? We have seen different reporters suggest one or the other, and frankly, either is plausible. Of course, we’re not even in OTAs yet. There is plenty of time for actual performance on the field to decide these questions for us.

