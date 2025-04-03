PFF Highlights Pair Of Offensive Playmakers As Best Fits For Steelers After Quiet Free Agency

Even with the splash trade for star wide receiver DK Metcalf and the massive extension handed out to him, things have been relatively quiet offensively for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason in free agency.
Gone are quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, running back Najee Harris, and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. The only new faces added have been Metcalf, running back Kenneth Gainwell, and quarterback Mason Rudolph, though he’s a familiar face.
Receivers Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek were re-signed, too. The Steelers have made more noise on the defensive side of the football, though that could all change once Aaron Rodgers makes his decision.
For now, though, the Steelers have their eye on the 2025 NFL Draft as a place to address the offense. There, Pro Football Focus’ Jordan Plocher identified two players as best fits for the Steelers among teams that didn’t spend big in free agency.
Those two fits? Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, and University of Central Florida running back RJ Harvey.
“The Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph in free agency, but they still lack a long-term answer at quarterback — and with no second-round pick after trading for DK Metcalf, they’re light on draft capital if they hope to move up from No. 21. Addressing the QB position early remains a priority,” Plocher writes, according to PFF.com. “Jaxson Dart could be an ideal fit for Arthur Smith’s offense, as he thrives in both play-action and deep passing. Dart led the nation in play-action drop backs and threw for over 2,600 yards on such plays.
“With their next pick at No. 83, the Steelers could turn to running back or offensive tackle. UCF’s RJ Harvey is a strong Day 2 option, having forced 69 missed tackles and averaged 3.88 yards after contact per attempt in 2024.”
Dart continues to be a name heavily connected to the Steelers through the media in recent weeks. He’s been mocked to the Steelers time and time again, most recently by ESPN’s Field Yates.
It helps that Dart is set to come to Pittsburgh this month for a pre-draft visit, checking another box for the Steelers after they met with him at the Senior Bowl and the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine,and had assistant GM Andy Weidl at Ole Miss Pro Day.
At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Dart measured in at 6022, 223 pounds with 9 1/2-inch hands.
In three seasons with the Rebels, Dart threw for 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns with just 22 interceptions. He completed 65.7 percent of his passes under head coach Lane Kiffin and added another 1,498 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and was named the Gator Bowl MVP after his final game with Ole Miss.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Dart to Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning QB Jalen Hurts, due to Dart getting better every season in college, but one anonymous AFC College Scouting Director told SI’s Albert Breer that Dart is a less-athletic Kenny Pickett.
As for Harvey, he would give the Steelers’ running back room some much-needed juice.
Harvey measured in at 5080, 205 at the Scouting Combine and clocked a 4.40 40-yard dash with a 10’7″ broad jump and a 38-inch vertical. During his time at UCF Harvey was quite productive. Across 640 offensive touches he generated 4,512 scrimmage yards, 47 touchdowns, and averaged 6.5 yards per carry.
He met with the Steelers at the Senior Bowl, too, so some interest is obviously there.
We’ll see how the board shakes out come the NFL Draft in Green Bay later this month, but players like Dart and Harvey certainly make a great deal of sense for the Steelers.