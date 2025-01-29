The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Pro Bowl Adds, Art Rooney II Comments During Media Rounds & More

Season 15, Episode 85 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers having two more players, G Isaac Seumalo and QB Russell Wilson, added to the annual Pro Bowl Games this week as alternates.

We discuss whether being added as a Pro Bowl alternate should count for anything when it comes to a player’s career resume.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II is making his annul media rounds this week, giving his thoughts on the 2024 season as well as the future of the organization moving into the 2025 season. As usual, Rooney gave us quite a few talking points to parse.

Alex and I go over what Rooney had to say about the quarterback position heading into the offseason. Is QB Justin Fields the apple of Rooney’s eye this offseason? What about the possibility of the Steelers drafting a quarterback this year? We discuss everything related to that position based on Rooney’s recent comments.

We also discuss the positional needs for the offseason that Rooney hit on as well as his continued trust in HC Mike Tomlin. Rooney also discussed the size of the coaching staff, potential changes to the staff and how he thought OC Arthur Smith did in his first season in Pittsburgh.

Rooney made it sound like OLB T.J. Watt will be extended this offseason, so we discuss that topic. We also discuss what Rooney said about WR George Pickens moving forward. We also go over it sounding like RB Najee Harris won’t be back in 2025 and if the Steelers would dare think about drafting a running back in the first round again.

We go over Rooney saying the team really didn’t learn anything from the drafting and subsequently failing of QB Kenny Pickett now that he’s gone from the organization.

Alex and I make sure to try to hit on everything relevant that Rooney said these last two days and most of this episode is dedicated to his media sessions this week.

This 90-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

