The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Draft Prospects, Art Rooney II Additional Comments, Ranking Mike Tomlin & More

Season 15, Episode 86 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing some news items concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers that have surfaced since our Wednesday show.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II gave a few more media interviews since our last show so Alex and I go over everything notable from those. Several of Rooney’s recent comments raised our eyebrows and we explain why.

We discuss the state of the Steelers as it relates to things Rooney said recently. We also discuss if and how things have changed since Art Rooney II took over for Dan Rooney.

Alex and I discuss Steelers HC Mike Tomlin quite a bit in this show as it relates to his recent past and future. We both rank Tomlin relative to the other NFL head coaches as part of that discussion.

Former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is back in the news this week and we explain why. We also briefly discuss the annual Pro Bowl Games, which are now underway.

Alex and I make sure to carve out some time in this show to discuss a few prospects from the 2025 NFL Draft. We also go over the probability of the Steelers double-dipping at the defensive line position in this year’s draft and whether they will seriously consider a mid-round quarterback.

This 124-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap and we also used time at the end of this show to answer several emails we received from listeners.

