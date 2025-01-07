The 33rd Team: T.J. Watt One Of NFL’s Best At Creating ‘Havoc’ Plays

His production from a sacks and pressures standpoint in 2024 is down compared to career averages, but the decrease in production numbers in those two categories doesn’t mean Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt wasn’t all that impactful this season.

In fact, despite having just 11.5 sacks and 53 pressures, Watt was one of the NFL’s best defensive players at creating “havoc” plays.

According to The 33rd Team, havoc plays encompass sacks, forced fumbles, tackles for loss, interceptions and pass breakups. Watt combined for 29 of those, finishing second in the NFL in that stat.

Watt was just one behind league leader Andrew Van Ginkel of the Minnesota Vikings and was ahead of names like Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson (28), the New York Giants’ Brian Burns and New Orleans’ Alontae Taylor (27), and Detroit’s Brian Branch and Steelers teammate Cameron Heyward (26).

Las Vegas star Maxx Crosby had 24 havoc plays, as did Cleveland’s Myles Garrett.

Watt finished the season with 11.5 sacks, added eight tackles for loss, and led the NFL in forced fumbles with six. He also had four passes defensed, putting together another All-Pro caliber season and further solidifying his Hall of Fame resume.

Though the sack numbers are down from previous years, Watt drew more attention than any pass rusher in football this season. Though his double-team rate wasn’t as high as the likes of Garrett or even Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons, Watt had the highest chip percentage in the league, and it wasn’t close.

Teams chipped Watt over and over again with tight ends and running backs and slid protection his way. Teams also started focusing on getting the ball out quickly against the Steelers in an effort to negate Watt and the rest of the pass rush.

That’s led to some struggles and quieter year than normal for Watt, but it didn’t affect his impact overall. He still found a way to be a stout run defender and was able to punch the ball out time and time again, creating turnovers.

It’s not a surprise to see Heyward on that list, either. He had a monster year at age 35, putting together a first-team All-Pro season in his own right, one that should have him in Defensive Player of the Year discussions.

Together, the pair really wreaked havoc on opposing offenses all season, and they weren’t alone, either. Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Preston Smith and more made big plays throughout the season, strengthening the turnover culture the Black and Gold have in their facility defensively.