Pelissero Believes Watt’s Contract Will ‘Reset’ Market, Suggests He Wouldn’t Fecth 1st Rounder In Trade Scenario

There’s one big storyline remaining on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ radar as we inch closer to training camp, and it revolves around T.J. Watt. The star edge rusher is entering the final year of his contract in Pittsburgh. Over the last few weeks we’ve heard plenty of rumors regarding those negotiations, including the idea Watt could develop a trade market. The latest report comes from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who believes Watt will eventually sign an extension in Pittsburgh. When he does, Pelissero thinks it’ll reset the market.

“I’ve said repeatedly here and elsewhere, I believe that they will find a way, if not before training camp then before the season, to get that done,” Pelissero said, speaking on The Rich Eisen Show this week. “It is going to be north of Myles Garrett. It is going to be upwards of $40 million per year…All I would tell you Rich, it is going to be big money. I believe we are going to see a reset in the edge market again.”

Pelissero mentions Myles Garrett, who is making $40 million per year on his current extension with the Cleveland Browns. After requesting a trade before that extension, the Browns handed him an enormously large contract compared to his peers. Coming in after him are Maxx Crosby and Danielle Hunter, each of whom are making roughly $35 million annually. Pelissero’s confidence is differs from colleague Ian Rapoport, who sounded far less certain of Watt topping Garrett.

Garrett deserves his money but the reality is his massive deal changed the texture of the pass rush market, impacting Watt. Pittsburgh has had an eventful offseason but could’ve avoided the issue had a contract with Watt gotten done at the start of the offseason. That delay has driven up Watt’s price tag.

Watt’s worthy of a big-money deal. He’s been the heartbeat of their defense for years now, and they just don’t win when he’s not on the field. Yet, over $40 million per year is a lot to commit to a pass rusher over the age of 30. Some suggest trading Watt but Pelissero notes Pittsburgh would struggle to find an appropriate return.

“What can you get at this point for T.J. Watt?” Pelissero asked. “For one thing, a 2026 draft pick doesn’t help you. But even if you were getting a 2026 draft pick, is somebody giving up a first-round pick and more for T.J. Watt? Again, never say never, but when the Bengals were shopping Trey Hendrickson earlier this offseason. They were asking for a first-round pick. They weren’t being offered a first-round pick for a guy who led the league in sacks last year.”

“They’re almost the exact same age. They’re both asking for a new contract. Trey Hendrickson has been asking for less than T.J. Watt has been asking for, and they [Bengals] didn’t get offered a [first-round pick].”

Pelissero makes a good point here. This offseason has taught us that nothing is off the table. But trading Watt really doesn’t make a lot of sense. Given his age and looming contract, teams will be less inclined to give up a high-prized draft pick. Pittsburgh’s haul could end up feeling hollow.

Ultimately, Pelissero doesn’t see a scenario in which Watt gets dealt. He will likely receive his extension, it just depends on how much that’s worth. According to a top insider, it’s going to top the current market.