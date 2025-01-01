Teryl Austin Doesn’t Think Steelers Have ‘Long-Term Problem’ Defending Tight Ends

Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Travis Kelce have had free roam against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary the past two games. Despite their production contributing to a three-game skid, DC Teryl Austin sees it as a blip, not a trend. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Austin described the issues defending tight ends as short-term.

“Obviously, the tight ends, maybe they have had some success, but I don’t think it’s been a long-term problem,” Austin said via a team-issues transcript. “So we’ll probably just make a few adjustments to try to make sure we’re funneling those guys the right way, get them to the right help.”

Austin’s comments are sure to receive raised eyebrows from fans. It’s certainly been a big problem the past two games. Against the Baltimore Ravens, Andrews and Likely combined for seven receptions, 66 yards, and two touchdowns. Both were pitch-and-catch scores, each wide open thanks to miscommunication that left both men alone in the end zone.

Kelce, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, was often completely forgotten about by the Steelers’ defense. Wide open countless times, he caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. All part of Pittsburgh’s repeated breakdowns.

Combined, those three have racked up 15 catches, 150 yards, and three touchdowns over the past two weeks. Ugly numbers for the Steelers’ defense.

On the season, Pittsburgh is allowing a strong amount of production to tight ends. Per Pro Football Reference, the Steelers are 26th in receptions against tight ends, 19th in receiving yards, and 25th in touchdowns. A line of 92 receptions, 857 yards, and seven scores. Similar numbers as allowed in 2023.

Whether it’s a long-term issue or not, it’s one that needs fixing the rest of the way. The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense centers on wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But tight end Mike Gesicki is a threat himself, a “move” tight end who plays like an NBA power forward. He’s third on the team in receptions and yards and had a solid, five-catch, 53-yard showing in the first meeting against the Steelers. He’s coming off a 10-catch performance in a key overtime victory last weekend against Denver.

Given the Steelers’ struggles, the Bengals could continue to test Austin’s theory that stopping tight ends are entirely fixable problems.