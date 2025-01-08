Steelers Meet With UCF RB Peny Boone At Hula Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers met with UCF RB Peny Boone at the Hula Bowl, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

With RB Najee Harris set to be a free agent after the Steelers declined to pick up his fifth-year option, the position will likely be a need for the Steelers this offseason. Boone is coming off a season where he had 34 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns in six games while adding one reception for nine yards at UCF, which was his third collegiate stop.

Boone began his college career at Maryland before transferring to Toledo, and he had his most success at Toledo. In 2023, he led the MAC with 1,400 yards on the ground while adding 15 receptions for 209 yards. His 16 scrimmage touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns also led the conference in 2023. He was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts in 2023.

Boone will likely be a late-round selection or potentially an undrafted free agent, but his performance at Toledo makes him an intriguing flier. In addition to the Steelers, Wilson reported that Boone met with the Detroit Lions as well at the Hula Bowl. Boone met with other teams but they weren’t reported.

Listed at 6-1 and 232 pounds, Boone is a big back, and with the Steelers likely retaining Jaylen Warren, he could be someone who compliments the smaller Warren well in the backfield. Boone was a four-star recruit out of high school by 247Sports, and his pedigree could be intriguing to the Steelers.

Given he started his career at Maryland in 2020, that provides another potential connection for the Steelers, as Maryland head coach Mike Locksley runs the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, which Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin serves on the board of directors.

While Boone hasn’t put up big numbers in a power conference, his prospect pedigree and success at Toledo makes him worth watching, and given the Steelers interest in him early on in the draft process, he’s a name to keep an eye on come April.