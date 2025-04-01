Steelers’ Rule Change Proposal Passes

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an effort to modernize the NFL’s legal tampering period, with a rule change proposal that allows one one-hour video call with a player and travel arrangements to be made if a player agrees to terms in the two days before the new league year begins. The rest of the league was in favor of the proposal, as the resolution passed during a vote at the NFL owners neetings, per SI’s Albert Breer.

The Steelers proposal to allow for zoom calls during the legal tampering period, and for visits to be lined up ahead of the start of the league year, passed. Significant change to free agency. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 1, 2025

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero clarified that it passed with some modifications, mainly that it will be on a one-year trial basis before deciding if it’s fully implemented. Teams are also limited to meeting with no more than five players.

The #Steelers’ proposal regarding contact with free agents during the negotiating window passed with some modification on a one-year trial basis. Clubs now can have one video or phone call with no more than five prospective UFAs, and to book travel upon agreeing to terms. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 1, 2025

Currently, no meetings with players are allowed during the legal tampering period and travel plans can’t be made until the new league year begins. While the majority of free agent signings are reported during the legal tampering period, the contracts can’t be signed or made official until the new league year. The resolution sought to expedite the process of players coming into a city to sign a contract, with travel arrangements made ahead of time, while also giving front office personnel and coaches face time with players they’re hoping to sign.

The Steelers have proposed to modernize the "legal tampering window" by allowing teams one video call with an unrestricted free agent and the arrangement of travel for a player who agrees to terms before the official start of free agency pic.twitter.com/gxdXbEDgaC — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 19, 2025

The rule change makes it easier across the board for players, agents and teams to do business during the legal tampering period. There’s less of a risk for teams to feel like they’re doing something that could get them in trouble with the league and increases their access to players. For the players and agents, it potentially increases the pool of teams that they can talk to while also allowing travel to be made ahead of time.

For teams, it also helps reduce the possibility of a player with whom they had previously agreed to terms winding up elsewhere without a signed contract. With travel able to be booked ahead of time and the club reporting that contract terms have been agreed to, they can get the player in the building to sign the contract as soon as the new league year begins.

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider was a proponent of Pittsburgh’s proposal, as he called it a “really cool idea” on his radio show last week. Schneider preached that it’s valuable for teams to be able to talk to players face to face before committing to them and letting them talk through their injury history and off-the-field life.

The Steelers have always prioritized getting to know the person as well as the player. It’s one reason they’re so active on the Pro Day and pre-draft trail, as Mike Tomlin and Co. get an opportunity to talk to players face to face and get to know them. Those meetings help inform their free agency process, and now, thanks to their proposal passing, they’ll have the ability to expand that get-to-know process.