Senior Bowl Interview: UCF RB RJ Harvey Met With Steelers Brass, Enjoys Watching Le’Veon Bell

MOBILE, Alabama – UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey has dominated the past two seasons in college football, following up a 1,416-yard, 16 rushing touchdown performance in 2023 with 1,577 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns on just 232 carries (6.8 YPC) in 2024.

Coming in at 5076, 207 pounds, Harvey may lack feature back size, but when I asked him about what trait sets him apart from other backs in this draft class, he wasn’t shy to tout how well-rounded his game is as he transitions to the NFL level.

“I think I’m pretty versatile,” Harvey told me at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday. “I feel like I can run in any type of run scheme. I understand the game. I’m very versatile. I can catch the ball, run the ball, I can block, and I can play special teams, too.”

Harvey is indeed a versatile back, having accounted for 3,789 rushing yards and 43 rushing scores the past three seasons while also chipping in 61 receptions for 720 yards and five scores through the air in that span as well. He catches the ball out of the backfield well, showcasing that skill set well on his first day of practices while also showing sturdiness and solid contact balance as a runner between the tackles, being a dense back for his height.

When asked who he tries to model his game after, Harvey mentioned that he tries to be himself, but he did mention a few backs he likes to watch… including a former Steeler.

“I try not to model myself off anybody, but I like to watch Saquon Barkley,” Harvey said. “I like to watch Le’Veon Bell highlights… Christian McCaffrey and Josh Jacobs.”

I asked Harvey about his patience and vision as a runner after mentioning Bell as a player he likes to look to when improving that area of his game. He was honest about his performance in that area on Tuesday and how he can improve.

“I know today… I just need to slow down a little bit as I was pressing the line too fast,” Harvey said. “But I’ll learn from this. I’ll watch the film later on and tomorrow, I’ll come out better and just learn from my mistakes. But yeah, I feel like with the system that we had at UCF, I was a patient runner. I feel comfortable. It just takes time to get used to.”

Harvey mentioned that he met with 16 teams during his first night here in Mobile, and the other 16 are set to meet tonight. One of the first 16 teams he spoke to was the Pittsburgh Steelers, and some big names were in that meeting with Harvey trying to get to know him better.

“I believe it was [Omar Khan] I talked to,” Harvey said. “I believe that there was three other scouts there as well. Mike Tomlin was also in the corner and I was pretty sure that he was hearing what I was saying. They were just asking about my personal life, how I carry myself, and how I become a captain on my team.”

The Steelers could be in the market for a running back this offseason as Najee Harris is scheduled to hit free agency while Jaylen Warren is currently a restricted free agent. Given Harvey’s speed and burst, he would strongly complement Pittsburgh’s backfield, regardless of whether Harris or Warren are brought back.

The lack of height may make some doubt Harvey’s capabilities as a feature back at the next level, but Harvey is more than confident in his abilities to come in and produce right away, whether that be as a replacement for Harris or Warren or to complement them in the backfield.

“I really feel like I can go there and compete with Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris and learn a lot from those guys. They are great running backs, you know?”