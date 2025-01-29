Senior Bowl Interview: LSU TE Mason Taylor’s Bloodlines Show In His Preparation And Play

MOBILE, Ala. — For LSU’s Mason Taylor, football is in his blood. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, the tight end has carved out his own path at LSU, establishing himself as a top prospect in this year’s draft.

Before stepping onto the field for each game, he has already put in the necessary preparation. When asked how he mentally prepares to face an opponent, he emphasized the importance of film study.

“Yeah, I mean, definitely watching film like everyone does,” Taylor said.

But his approach goes deeper than just general preparation.

“I think looking at player matchups is important for a tight end. You’ve got to run routes on safeties and corners and linebackers, and also block big guys,” he said. “So just seeing their personalities and how they play the game definitely helps you out for sure.”

Taylor is clearly a cerebral player, one whose football intelligence shows up on tape. That isn’t atypical for the son of an NFL player, and certainly not for the son of a Hall of Famer.

He comes with the bloodline polish that you would expect. He is a part of a dying breed of tight ends who excel in both the blocking and receiving game.

Here is a nice one-handed grab from Day 1 of the Senior Bowl, shared by Max Toscano on X.

Mason Taylor sick one-handed grab. Taylor looks like the best TE in the American group. Blocking and now receiving. Making a case for early Day 2. pic.twitter.com/HOGqJQANB9 — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) January 28, 2025

Reflecting on his collegiate growth, Taylor highlighted his commitment to improvement across all areas of his game.

“I think just every part of my game. I mean, I just love growing and learning new things,” he said.

That mindset has been on full display at the Senior Bowl, where Taylor has embraced the opportunity to learn from top-tier coaches and fellow prospects.

“Learning new things here at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, all these coaches out here and these guys that have many years in college, just learning new things and applying it to your game is the most important for me right now,” Taylor said.

He is especially excited to learn from his coaching staff.

“Coach [Joel] Thomas, our offensive coordinator, and Coach [Angela] Baker, our tight ends coach right now—we’re learning a lot of things every single day, learning a whole new playbook and all that stuff, and it’s been really helpful for sure,” he said.

The chance to play alongside some of the top talent from across the country is another aspect Taylor doesn’t take for granted.

“All these guys are top in their conferences, so I mean, it’s an opportunity and a blessing to play with any of them,” he said, showing both humility and appreciation for the talent around him.