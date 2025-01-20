‘Saved The Jet For Ya:’ Patrick Queen Chirps Back At Ravens After Playoff Loss

A week ago, the Baltimore Ravens were poking fun for sending linebacker Patrick Queen and the Pittsburgh Steelers packing. This week, Queen enjoyed watching the Ravens join them on the couch. Minutes after the Ravens’ 27-25 Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, Queen fired this tweet at former teammate and Ravens LB Roquan Smith.

“Aww yeah Ro I saved the jet for ya,” Queen shared on Twitter/X.

Aww yeah Ro I saved the jet for ya — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) January 20, 2025

Some context for those out of the loop. In the locker room of their 28-14 win over the Steelers in the Wild Card round, Smith took a jab at his former teammate Patrick Queen.

“I think I remember my guy [Patrick Queen] saying I think the last time we played them it was a hat and T-shirt [game]. I guess he gets the T-shirt he got on and he’ll be in Cabo somewhere,” Smith told reporters post-game.

Come on in, Roquan. The water’s warm.

Roquan Smith sound on Patrick Queen "going to Cabo somewhere" in the t-shirt he had on tonight. pic.twitter.com/0jKeQb8DPr — Morgan Adsit (@MorganAdsit) January 12, 2025

Though not as pronounced as Pittsburgh, Baltimore has struggled to get over the hump. The Ravens have made the playoffs the last three years but have fallen short of expectations. In 2022, they were bounced in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, albeit a game without QB Lamar Jackson. But he returned in 2023 to win the division and MVP before falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Title Game.

Viewed as a true contender this year and rare away favorites against Buffalo Sunday night, the Ravens fell apart with three turnovers and a Mark Andrews drop that would’ve tied the game at 27 in the final 90 seconds. Baltimore’s last Super Bowl appearance came in their last victory during the 2012 season.

None of that masks the issues Pittsburgh has. The Steelers have been stuck and searching for a playoff win since 2016. They aren’t even in the contending class Baltimore occupies. But for a night, it should feel nice for Queen to fire back at Baltimore after being chirped by them plenty since signing with Pittsburgh. Both teams can hang in the Cabo resorts come Championship Sunday.