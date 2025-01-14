Report: Browns Promoting Tommy Rees To Offensive Coordinator

After firing Ken Dorsey, who lasted just one season with the team, the Cleveland Browns have promoted Tommy Rees to be thir new offensive coordinator, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Browns are promoting Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator, per sources. A former Notre Dame star QB, Rees becomes one of the NFL’s youngest coordinators at age 32. He previously had stints at ND and Alabama as OC/QB coach before joining Kevin Stefanski’s staff last year. pic.twitter.com/MNlwFB2H1P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2025

Rees spent last season as Cleveland’s passing-game specialist and tight ends coach, joining HC Kevin Stefanski’s staff after one season as the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama. He spent 2020-2022 as the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame where he played quarterback from 2010-2013.

Rees had interviewed for the University of North Carolina’s head coaching job, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, and he was thought to be a potential offensive coordinator candidate for the New England Patriots. Adam Schefter floated his name on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday due to his connection with Mike Vrabel, who spent 2024 as a consultant for the Browns.

Stefanski relinquished his play-calling duties to Dorsey midseason, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll re-claim that role or let Rees call plays. An internal hire lends credence to the idea that Stefanski may resume calling plays, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the expectation is that Stefanski will again take on that role on offense.

The expectation league-wide has been that head coach Kevin Stefanski would resume playcalling duties. Either way, Rees impressed in first year in Cleveland and gets the promotion. https://t.co/naQUqy2Z4x — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 14, 2025

With Deshaun Watson potentially missing the entire 2025 season after rupturing his Achilles for a second time, the Browns will likely be in the quarterback market this offseason. Rees worked with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe during the 2023 season, and that connection could be one to watch come draft time, although Milroe likely won’t be drafted in the top three and the Browns hold the No. 2 overall selection. He could be a name to watch beyond that, but Cleveland will likely look at all options to find its potential quarterback of the future.

It’s clear that Rees is well-liked in the building, and the promotion ensures he stays in Cleveland instead of pursuing opportunities elsewhere. Whether or not he calls plays, he’s well-regarded around the league and will be one of the youngest coordinators in the league at just 32 years old. For a Browns team that needs a reset, hiring a young offensive mind who can continue to grow into his role certainly isn’t a bad decision, especially with the team likely bringing in a new quarterback to develop.