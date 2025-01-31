Ray Fittipaldo Floats Jaguars WR Christian Kirk As Potential Steelers Free Agent Target

It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have to address the wide receiver position this offseason. After a season of Van Jefferson as the WR2, something has to change. Pittsburgh’s offense was miserable in the three games without WR George Pickens, and even when Pickens was healthy the Steelers struggled to get any other wide receiver consistently involved.

The Steelers are expected to sign a wide receiver during free agency, but the question is who? The big name being floated is Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins, but that seems unlikely due the contract he would likely demand. Plus, the Bengals would like to try and keep him if possible.

Today on 93.7 the Fan, Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo was asked how he thinks Pittsburgh will address the wide receiver position and he named Jacksonville Jaguars WR Christian Kirk as a possible target.

“There was that report that Gerry Dulac had I think before the trade deadline that Kirk was gonna be their target if he didn’t get hurt,” Fittipaldo said. “Contractually, I think he might have to get cut first by the Jaguars before he becomes a free agent. But if the Steelers liked him in October, they’re probably gonna like him in March once the Jaguars make that call. So I think Kirk would be a guy that you would look at, and then early in the draft, whether it’s first round or second or third round, add another piece.”

Kirk is currently under contract with the Jaguars, but he has a large contract and is coming off a season-ending injury. Also, there is a new regime in Jacksonville, which could see the Jaguars decide to go in a new direction. Kirk has been a productive receiver but certainly isn’t a No. 1 receiver if the Steelers do end up trading Pickens this offseason.

If the Steelers do keep Pickens, Kirk would be a really good WR2. In his last fully healthy season (2022), Kirk caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. Those are good numbers, but for most of Kirk’s career he has been around the 700-yard mark for receiving yards. Additionally, the 2025 Steelers quarterback situation won’t be as good as 2022 Trevor Lawrence.

The only true WR1 in this free agent class is Higgins. If Pittsburgh can’t land Higgins, and Kirk is a free agent, I’d consider getting Kirk to be a success. So long as the Steelers don’t rely on Kirk to be their top wide receiver the room should be massively improved from last year.

Even with the addition of Kirk, Pittsburgh should still take a swing at a wide receiver on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Owner Art Rooney II sounds very noncommittal about giving Pickens a contract extension so an early-round pick at wide receiver feels like a necessity.

A Pittsburgh wide receiver room of Pickens, Kirk, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, and a high-round rookie would be a breath of fresh air. It may not lead to a playoff win, but it will give whoever is quarterback next year more options and better talent.