Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Offense In Review

I host a Steelers Town Hall on the Clubhouse App every Monday at 8:30 PM/ET. During the season we have 12-20 folks who review Steelers games and opine on moves made during the season. We transition to the draft prospects, signing free agents, and other Steelers moves in the offseason.

On Monday we critiqued Mike Tomlin’s end-of-season press conference. Then we discussed how the potential offensive position groups may change ahead of the 2025 season. Next week we will cover the defense.

Quarterback Room

All three quarterbacks on the 2024 roster are pending unrestricted free agents. We agreed that the Steelers will sign either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson for 2025. While we believe there is a slight possibility of Omar Khan signing both, the group had a strong preference for signing Justin Fields to a two- or three-year contract. He has the best upside as a bridge to a future starting quarterback.

We did not believe the 2025 draft is deep enough to go after a franchise quarterback. Though it may make sense to draft a quarterback in the middle rounds. Two potential trade candidates include Joe Milton of the Patriots and the Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy. The Steelers will need a solid backup if they cannot sign both Wilson and Fields. We see the third quarterback as a coin flip between Kyle Allen and Skylar Thompson.

Running Back Room

Two of the three running backs on the Steelers’ roster are free agents. Jaylen Warren is a restricted free agent and a priority to re-sign for a little north of $5 million per year. Najee Harris is an unrestricted free agent. The 40 or so free agent running backs available did not look too appetizing to the group. While we tended to be okay with letting Harris go, it seems reasonable to keep him on the roster for the right price. Say an average salary of $7 million per year. If other teams outbid Pittsburgh, thanks for your services. We all agreed that Cordarrelle Patterson should be released. That would offer some cap savings, and his low production as a third running back and kick returner does not warrant retention.

The Steelers must prioritize drafting a solid running back. The draft appears deep so maybe a second or third rounder. We like Warren, but do not believe he has enough talent to be a bellwether back. He needs a partner in the backfield. Jonathan Ward may have a shot at the roster, and he’s on a Reserve/Futures contract.

Wide Receiver Room

George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and Roman Wilson are the only wide receivers under contract for 2025. We favor retaining Austin and Wilson, who are on rookie contracts. But we believe the Steelers may be best served by trading Pickens. Mark Bergin, who participated in the Town Hall, said that if he was Pickens’ agent, he’d advise him not to play in 2025 without a contract extension. One tact suggested by Mark Mosely was signing him to an extension and then trading him to build draft capital. The Steelers would need to take the belt-and-suspenders approach of both drafting and signing a free agent receiver. Or trade for a quality receiver.

We don’t think that Mike Williams or Van Jefferson are worth re-signing unless it is for a very low cost. We do think Ben Skowronek earned a spot back on the roster, mainly due to his special teams play. Free agent candidates include Elijah Moore, Chris Godwin, and Tee Higgins. Trade candidates we discussed were DJ Moore and Garrett Wilson. This room may require a huge makeover for 2025.

Tight End Room

The tight end room appears pretty set. Pat Freiermuth is under contract through 2028. Darnell Washington is on his rookie contract until 2027. Connor Heyward is good through 2025 though his days as a Steeler may be ending unless he can produce more as a fullback. MyCole Pruitt is a pending free agent, but available free agents are sparse. May make sense to bring him back on a veteran minimum contract.

We do not think the Steelers should draft a tight end. Too many other needs. Of course, Ken Sterner kidded that maybe Freiermuth should be traded to enable drafting fellow Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

Offensive Line

The Steelers’ offensive line has a lot of youth. At least five linemen are on rookie contracts: Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones at tackle, center Zach Frazier, guard Mason McCormick and the versatile Spencer Anderson. Ryan McCollum and/or Nate Herbig could be back as interior backups. Isaac Seumalo is still under contract, but he is the one aging piece. A draft priority will be a guard with James Daniels a pending free agent. And we believe Dan Moore Jr. will also move on in free agency. His poor performance at the end of the season soured our interest in the Steelers trying to re-sign him.

In addition to drafting a guard, we favor bringing in a veteran free agent tackle to work with Fautanu and Jones. Kelvin Beachum is nearly 36, but if he still has some juice, he might be a fit. Or even Chris Hubbard. Max Scharping and Dylan Cook may compete for a final roster spot, but each is likely headed to practice squad.

Conclusion

Omar Khan has a lot of work to accomplish over the next several months. The quarterback room for 2025 has to be settled, the wide receiver room rebuilt. And complementing Jaylen Warren in the backfield is also a priority.

A lot will not be known until we see who is re-signed or released by teams. Pittsburgh released several players last February making its intentions known early.

We’re just a group of fans who talk Steelers football every week. So, we may have some wishful thinking. Next week we’ll talk defense.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include some music. A lot of fans will be following the Steelers’ moves in the offseason and then watching them meld together as a team at training camp. Others will wait until Pittsburgh starts playing games that count. For those, here is See You in September performed by The Happenings.