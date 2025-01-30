Interview: Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II Would Love To Continue Big-Bodied RB Tradition In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have always valued their big-bodied running backs. From Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis to Le’Veon Bell and Najee Harris, there is a rich history of oversized runners. Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II measured in at 6011, 233 pounds, and likes the idea of continuing that tradition in Pittsburgh.

“I feel like it’d be huge just because playing for the coach it is,” Gordon told me at the Senior Bowl media lunch. “Coach Mike Tomlin, he’s a great guy, great person, and I wouldn’t mind playing for him.”

Tomlin is by far the most visible head coach in Mobile, often seen interacting with players and standing right in the middle of drills during practice. Gordon made sure to talk to him.

“I definitely talked to him, shook his hand,” Gordon said. “Gotta show respect to the big dog. Definitely one of the GOATs of this generation, or a couple generations…It would be great playing for him. Just his attitude. He fights for his players. He’s just a real guy.”

Gordon is exiting college after just three seasons, and says his youth is a big positive for whichever team drafts him. He just turned 21 years old on Jan. 15.

“I feel like coming from college into the league, I’d be more fresh than normal backs, especially being at a younger age and at a bigger size. I feel like that’ll help a lot.”

If he was draft-eligible a year ago, Gordon would’ve likely been one of the most coveted running backs of the last decade. He had 1,732 rushing yards, 330 receiving yards (over 2,000 total), and 22 TDs. He even received some Heisman votes in the process.

Unfortunately for Gordon, his 2024 season was nowhere near as successful as 2023. He had basically half the total yards and touchdowns while playing in just two fewer games. He dealt with some minor injuries, but he points to another big factor in his lack of success.

“I would just say I feel like the whole team got complacent altogether coming off the high ride of the 2023 season,” Gordon said.

That 2024 Oklahoma State team was atrocious, so Gordon’s dip in production isn’t entirely his fault, though he certainly shares in some of the blame.

The biggest thing he wants to communicate to team decision makers while in Mobile is that his 2024 season shouldn’t define him.

“Just show that this past season wasn’t really me and how I normally play,” Gordon said. “Just flip their minds off that last season and continue moving up.”

I completed Gordon’s scouting report for the site, which you can view below.

In that report, I noted that Gordon isn’t going to be a routine home-run hitter at running back, but his long speed is more impressive than you’d think at his size. He thinks his speed is an underrated part of his game.

“Being able to break away with me being so big, people usually don’t think about that,” Gordon said. “When it pops out it surprises them.”

Gordon plans on running the 40-yard dash at the combine, where he said his goal is to run a low 4.5. For what it’s worth, Le’Veon Bell ran a 4.60.

Other than rushing abilities, bell-cow running backs need to be able to catch passes and pick up the blitz in pass protection. Gordon is confident in one, while recognizing the need to get better in the other.

“My hands are sure,” Gordon said. “Ball coming to me, I’m gonna catch it for sure.”

Gordon caught 80 of his 102 targets for 585 yards and four TDs. He showed the ability to catch in traffic and has soft hands.

Despite his big stature, which would make you think he can pick up the blitz, he showed a tendency to dive at ankles for the cut block instead of just challenging defenders standing up.

“In past years, I used to love cutting, but now I’m getting too big for that, so I’m done with the cutting,” Gordon said.

I asked why he would cut so much at his size in the first place.

“When I look to play somebody, I look to completely take ’em off the bone, take ’em off the map,” he said. “So I’m trying to flip you and land you on your head if I’m being honest with you.”

That checks out for a player who boiled his playstyle down to “aggressive” in one word.