Fittipaldo: Steelers’ Defensive Line ‘Old And Needs To Be Revamped’, Starting With Ogunjobi

The Pittsburgh Steelers have work to do on both sides of the ball this offseason. Having expected to ride the wave of their defense, too often they ended in the water. While the Steelers led the league in takeaways, they had struggles when not stealing possessions. Particularly late in the season, things began to become undone, especially in the front and back ends.

In the latter, the main issue was communication. But in the trenches, the Steelers were simply outclassed by better offensive lines. Ray Fittipaldo believes the room needs a significant overhaul, with few names safe from dismissal. Cameron Heyward is one of them, of course, the other being Keeanu Benton. Their other starter, Larry Ogunjobi, he says, is as good as gone.

“I think everyone realizes that they’re probably gonna move on from Ogunjobi”, Fittipaldo said of the Steelers’ trenches on 93.7 The Fan. “And it’s not just Ogunjobi. It’s the entire unit. It’s old and it needs to be revamped. Of course you’re gonna bring Cam back, and Cam was one of the best players in the league”.

“But when you have a bunch of 30-somethings—it’s Larry, it’s Dean Lowry, it’s a couple of other guys who are pushing over-the-hill status—when you’re bad and you have age, you’ve got to revamp the room”, he added. The Steelers have Heyward, Ogunjobi, and Lowry at 30 or older, and Montravius Adams is next. Benton and DeMarvin Leal are young, but even Isaiahh Loudermilk is now 27.

The problem isn’t so much age, as Fittipaldo says, but age combined with ineffectiveness. The Steelers didn’t sign Lowry or Adams to be some kind of star, but certainly Ogunjobi is not living up to what they signed him to be. And Leal may be young, but he hasn’t exactly been a part of the solution.

Since drafting Javon Hargrave in the third round in 2016, the Steelers have only used top three-round picks on the defensive line twice. First was Leal in the third round in 2022, then Benton in the second round a year later. Even Art Rooney II agrees it’s time to replenish the trenches with young blood.

Certainly, the defensive line needs to be on the table in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Steelers need to explore all avenues for improvement, however, especially if they cut Ogunjobi. While he may not be earning his contract, they can do worse if they’re not careful.

In terms of who is actually contributing, Fittipaldo is right that this Steelers defensive line is old. Both Heyward and Ogunjobi are 30 or older, of course. Lowry and Adams both contributed significantly and would have even more if not for injuries.

A shrewd investment or two in free agency and an early investment in the draft seems to be in order. Given the Steelers’ many needs, it might be asking too much for two draft picks at the position. But given how they hobbled to the finish line in 2025, it may be necessary.