Bill Cowher Hopes Steelers Change Players And Coaches In Offseason

Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers lose another playoff game, they were completely outclassed by the Baltimore Ravens in a 28-14 loss Saturday night. The Ravens made quick work of the Steelers’ defense in the Wild Card game, taking a 7-0 lead on their opening possession and never looking back as they racked up 299 yards on the ground and over 460 total. Looking like a shell of their once 10-3 record, Bill Cowher thinks offseason changes must come from more than their players.

“Probably needs some changes on that football team, players and coaches,” Cowher told co-host Nate Burleson on the CBS pregame show Sunday. “Right now, that’s going to stick with them for a long time. It’s not that they lost. It’s the manner in which they lost.

"It's not that they lost, it's the manner with which they lost yesterday." Coach Cowher gives his thoughts on the end of the Steelers season pic.twitter.com/KLsHdb7lDt — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2025

Cowher didn’t specify who he would change out and didn’t make direct reference to Mike Tomlin, the No. 1 name discussed following the Steelers’ sixth-straight playoff loss. But it’s as bold and clear of a comment Cowher has made negatively about his former team, one he’s generally been optimistic about throughout the season.

That hope faded over the past month. Losing three games in 11 days, giving away the division, and unable to come back and beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular-season finale. Pittsburgh couldn’t get up for the playoff game, continuing to play flat and listless as Baltimore had one of the best rushing performances in playoff history. A far cry from Cowher’s day when no matter what, the Steelers would not let teams run on them.

With two dozen pending free agents and other possible changes, the Steelers will have plenty of roster turnover. Quarterback, running back, offensive line, wide receiver should all undergo notable changes. Defensively, the line and cornerbacks are areas that must be upgraded.

Coaches are fuzzier to project. Offensive line coach Pat Meyer is likely on his way out. Perhaps defensive line coach Karl Dunbar will join him. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin’s status figures to be evaluated while special teams coordinator Danny Smith can’t coach forever.

Change is inevitable. Every team experiences it throughout the offseason. Pittsburgh is in desperate need of it more than just making tweaks around the margins.