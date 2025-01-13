Another Loss Pushes Mike Tomlin To Bottom Of Playoff Resumes 

When it comes to playoff records, Mike Tomlin keeps tumbling down the charts. Losing his sixth-straight playoff game Saturday night and without a victory in eight years, Tomlin holds one of the worst marks of someone with his experience. Since being hired in 2007, he’s now 8-11 in the postseason, a .421 winning percentage.

A far cry from how his playoff career started, winning a Super Bowl his second season and going to another in his fourth. Before the team’s skid began, Tomlin was 8-5 in the playoffs. From there, all downhill.

Below is an updated chart showing each coach with at least 15 playoff appearances, 25 in total. They’re listed in order of winning percentage. Chuck Noll is third on the list at 16-8 only trailing Joe Gibbs and the legendary Bill Belichick. Bill Cowher, despite winning only one Super Bowl and having a reputation as a coach who couldn’t get his team over the hump, still manages to sit inside the top 10, ninth overall at 12-9.

For Tomlin, you have to scroll near the bottom. He’s dropped to 23rd of 25 qualifiers now only ahead of Chuck Knox and Marty Schottenheimer. Below is the entire list.

NFL Playoff Coaching Records, History (minimum 15 games)

Coach Win-Loss Record Win Percentage Joe Gibbs 17-7 .708 Bill Belichick 31-13 .705 Chuck Noll 16-8 .667 George Seifert 10-5 .667 Tom Coughlin 12-7 .632 Andy Reid 26-16 .619 Bill Parcells 11-8 .579 Marv Levy 11-8 .579 Bill Cowher 12-9 .571 Mike Shanahan 8-6 .571 John Harbaugh 13-10 .565 John Madden 9-7 .563 Tom Landry 20-16 .556 Dan Reeves 11-9 .550 Mike Holmgren 13-11 .542 John Fox 8-7 .533 Don Shula 19-17 .528 Sean Payton 9-9 .500 Mike McCarthy 11-11 .500 Pete Carroll 11-11 .500 Tony Dungy 9-10 .474 Bud Grant 10-12 .455 Mike Tomlin 8-11 .421 Chuck Knox 7-11 .389 Marty Schottenheimer 5-13 .278

Technically, Saturday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens didn’t drop Tomlin any rankings on the list, heading into the season behind Bud Grant and remaining there today. A win, however, would’ve bumped him up past Grant for 22nd on the list.

Tomlin is one of just five coaches to have a sub-.500 record with at least 15 playoff appearances. Schottenheimer became known for failing to win big games while Knox is a relatively obscure name compared to the others on this list. Then there’s Dungy, the coach most comparable to Tomlin. Well-respected and well-liked among players, peers, and media types. Defensive-minded like Tomlin, of course, hired by Dungy for his first NFL job. Coaches who won a ring with a Hall of Fame quarterback. But ones who had little success outside of it and underachieved despite quality teams and chances to go on playoff runs.

If Tomlin loses his next two playoff games, he’ll drop below Knox for 24th place. By that point, perhaps the Steelers really would move on to a fresh start. Until then, they’ll continue the model of being a slightly above-average regular-season team making quick playoff exits.