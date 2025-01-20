2025 Steelers’ Wants, Needs, And Prospects – Defensive Line

Want = a position the team could improve with a good draft pick.

Important Want = should improve rather than could.

Need = a missing starter.

This series will look at each position to evaluate the level of want and some of the prospects who might be available in those early rounds.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 6-7 Roster Spots, With 2½ Starters

OLB stands out as the first position among equals for the Steelers defense, with only the DT room as a potential challenger. Pittsburgh officially plays out of a 3-4 base (a NT and two DEs), but most of the time is in some kind of sub-package look with only two DTs on the field. Hence the “2½ Starters,” which basically translates to a sharp line between Round 1-2 prospects who may be 3-down players, and then young men who could fill vital roles but will not earn a snap count sufficient to justify a premium pick. The trick lies in drawing that line for the particularly good but schematically limited options whose focused brilliance can dazzle the imagination.

The Steelers have a very specific body type they look for when it comes to defensive linemen: a sturdy anchor (a solid 290-plus), lots of length (ideally 6-5 with long arms), and enough pass-rushing chops to make opponents pay for doubling the OLBs. Earlier picks need to have all three. Later-round picks typically come with limitations in length, and sometimes with other issues that need to be coached up.

Pittsburgh’s front office and coaches have put less (not no) value on pure burst and massive size, especially compared to other (particularly 4-3) teams that treasure those assets. I’d like to digress for a moment in order to ask, “Why?” My answer is scheme, and it’s close cousin defensive philosophy.

The classic “Okie” 3-4 of Dick LeBeau required three defensive linemen who could occupy multiple blockers, and thereby free up the linebackers to build up the tackling and pass-rush stats. The NT model was Casey Hampton, a 350-pound boulder whom double teams could not move. The DEs were men like Aaron Smith, who fit the “6-5 with long arms” motif.

Ten to 15 years ago the team shifted to more of an “Eagle” 3-4, which asked the DEs to occupy OLs with 1-gap penetration skills rather than 2-gapping anchors. We all did a lot of navel-gazing analysis about what that would mean, but it’s now become clear that Okie vs. Eagle was only an intermediate phase. The modern Steelers like to shift DL duties play to play, sometimes the linemen to 1-gap, sometimes to 2-gap, and often asking one DT to do “A” while the other(s) go with “B.” It’s confusing even to describe and must be even more confusing for opponents to scheme against. Multiply that confusion by all the variations between the 3-4 base, the various 2-linemen sub-packages, exotic blitzes, zone drops, and versatile ILB/SS/NICKEL types, and you end up with the definition of a modern “hybrid” defense.

Brilliant but short-armed penetrators (your classic 3-tech specialists for a 4-3 defense) might add a few impact plays through their own genius but would cost at least as many by making the defensive plan much more predictable. Same thing for immovable nose tackles with limited pass rushing chops. Both would be role players here in the Burgh, not full-time starters. Thus the need for do-it-all types such as Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt. Targeting “the next Aaron Donald” would signal a total defensive makeover and would only be justified if the team was convinced said prospect was guaranteed to be that good.

That said, 2024 saw a leaguewide reemphasis on the run game. Could that signal extra value for natural NT who could counter a running attack led by the likes of a Derrick Henry? Might the Steelers bump the value of a 2-down run stuffer up from the 4th to the 3rd? A topic for debate as the draft season heats up.

THE EXISTING ROSTER

The 2024 Steelers fielded a solid group, but one that’s likely to get weaker with the passage of time. Even Captain Cam admits he has only a year or few left. Larry Ogunjobi had a down year and is also aging. It doesn’t help that young DTs typically take 2-3 years before they really hit their stride. Here is the current roster in more detail.

DE Cam Heyward (6-5, 300-ish, with long arms. Will play at age 36 in 2025) — Heyward once again played like a foundational star in 2024, but how many more years does he have? The contract extension he signed last September includes both the 2025 and 2026 seasons. What does that mean? I sought out Nostradamus last weekend to get an answer, and he told me to expect that Heyward will play in both years and then wave a tearful goodbye. Let’s go with that.

NT/DE Keeanu Benton (6-4, 310-ish, with long arms. Will play at age 24 in 2025) — The team's second Round 2 pick in the 2023 draft played well as a rookie and then played better in Year 2. Defensive linemen usually take 2-3 years before they really hit their stride, and can require as many as 4-5, so Benton's prospects couldn't be much brighter. But it's still projection, not a proven reality, and thus a question mark from the draftnik point of view. IMPORTANT NOTE: Keeanu Benton's play suggests that he might be able to serve as both a nose tackle (his official role), a pass-rushing DL for sub packages, and also as a 3-4 DE. Anyone who favors a pure run stuffer should dig into that potential a little deeper. Officially changing Benton's designation to DE would open up room at the NT position.

The team’s second Round 2 pick in the 2023 draft played well as a rookie and then played better in Year 2. Defensive linemen usually take 2-3 years before they really hit their stride, and can require as many as 4-5, so Benton’s prospects couldn’t be much brighter. But it’s still projection, not a proven reality, and thus a question mark from the draftnik point of view. IMPORTANT NOTE: Keeanu Benton’s play suggests that he might be able to serve as both a nose tackle (his official role), a pass-rushing DL for sub packages, and also as a 3-4 DE. Anyone who favors a pure run stuffer should dig into that potential a little deeper. Officially changing Benton’s designation to DE would open up room at the NT position. DE Larry Ogunjobi (6-3, 300-ish, with moderate arm length. Will play at age 31 in 2025) — Ogunjobi is the exception who proves the rule. He’s more of a 4-3 penetrator than a Steelers DE but has a skill set strong enough to handle all the varied duties despite his body type. Ogunjobi is also a model teammate who contributes more to the team than just his on-field play. The main issue is his contract. Ogunjobi gets paid like a star but has played like “just” a starter and had less success in 2024 than in 2023. The team could save $7,000,000 if he got cut before roster displacement. But who could step in to replace his snaps? Could a free agency move be in the works?

DE Larry Ogunjobi (6-3, 300-ish, with moderate arm length. Will play at age 31 in 2025) — Ogunjobi is the exception who proves the rule. He's more of a 4-3 penetrator than a Steelers DE but has a skill set strong enough to handle all the varied duties despite his body type. Ogunjobi is also a model teammate who contributes more to the team than just his on-field play. The main issue is his contract. Ogunjobi gets paid like a star but has played like "just" a starter and had less success in 2024 than in 2023. The team could save $7,000,000 if he got cut before roster displacement. But who could step in to replace his snaps? Could a free agency move be in the works?

NT Montravius Adams (6-4, 310-ish, with shortish 32¾" arms. Will play at age 30 in 2025) — Adams is a functional backup at NT with a bit of burst, which means he isn't completely useless on pass-rush downs. This enabled him to push the likes of Breiden Fehoko (see below) down to the practice squad. Adams is under contract for 2025.

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (6-6¾, 295-ish, with 32⅝" arms. Turns 28 in October) — The 2021 Round 5 draft pick that people loved to hate has once again proved that DLs take several years to mature, and that the hate was premature. The 2024 version became acceptable, journeyman depth. I expect him to enjoy a nice little career in that role even if he's peaked. Is there more in that tank to discover? Maybe, but probably not a whole lot. Loudermilk goes into 2025 as a free agent.

DE Dean Lowry (6-5¾, 300-ish, with very short 31" arms. Turns 31 in June) — A Round 4 pick by the Packers in 2016, Lowry played full seasons from 2016-2022, with a $20.3 million extension in 2019. The injury bug got him in December 2022, then again in 2023. He joined Pittsburgh in 2024 and looked like reliable depth to challenge Loudermilk… until he got hurt for the third year in a row. Under contract for 2025.

DE/OLB DeMarvin Leal (6-4, 290-ish, with 33¼" arms. Turns 25 in July) — The Steelers' Round 3 pick in 2022 remains the great "what if?" who will raise or lower the priority we put on the DE position. Famously selected as a highly athletic tweener who could hopefully play a mix of DE and OLB, Leal has managed to do neither. Will he ever "get it?" Or will he continue to be a "not quite there" player? I truly wish we knew, especially since he's still so young. An October neck injury put Leal on season-long IR in 2024 and 2025 will be the final year of his rookie contract.

DE Logan Lee (6-5, 285-ish, with short 32¼" arms. Turns 25 in June) The team's first Round 6 pick in 2024, Lee opened a lot of preseason eyes with his mix of high energy play and ferocity to make up for his lack of length and anchor. He was seriously in the mix to compete with Loudermilk and Lowry for snaps as rotational depth until a calf injury put him on IR for almost all of his rookie year.

NT Breiden Fehoko (6-4, 310-ish, with short 32" arms. Turns 29 in October) A hard-to-move object who doesn't provide much in the way of pass rush, Fehoko is a fan favorite who spent 2023 and 2024 on the practice squad. He'll be the first place that Pittsburgh looks if the coaches decide to tweak things by adding a run defense specialist.

THE DEFENSIVE LINE TARGETS

NOTE: The designated draft values are my way-too-early impressions and should not be viewed as actual grades. PLEASE OFFER YOUR CRITIQUES ON THOSE VALUES. Calling them “opinions” would be far too strong a term at this point in time, and all of us would learn more and faster from a healthy debate in the Comments.

1:05 DT Mason Graham, Michigan (Junior) . 6-3, 320 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Turns 22 in September. It ain’t gonna happen, but enjoy the fantasy while you can. My biggest worry about Mason Graham would be Cam Heyward’s feelings about a Michigan man being his heir apparent. And with all due respect (a lot in this case), he’d have to lump it if the that impossible dream came true. Yes, Pittsburgh has very good, scheme-driven reasons to keep focusing on a narrow body type when drafting DTs. And no, Graham isn’t a perfect fit for that profile. He’s more of a natural 3-tech who can slide out as needed, rather than a 4- or 5-tech who can move in for sub-packages. But come on! That’s not a huge enough difference to pass on a special talent whose combination of strength, slipperiness, explosion, and mass will do the job. Especially since he still has a lot of room to improve with fundamentals like keeping his pads low, and using his hands. That’s right: the best DL in the class may also be the one with the most ability to improve. 1:20 DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon by way of Michigan St. (RS Junior) . 6-5, 310 lbs. with long __” arms and __” hands. Turns 2__ in __________. Here’s one to watch! Harmon is one of those rare prospects who fits the Steelers’ mold, with good strength, length, and attitude. His solid (if inconsistent) pad level made him a real force against the run in college, and he’s flashed some decent pass-rush moves. The consistently hot motor fits too, as do his high-level experience, and the reports that he’s a high-character asset in the locker room. FWIW, Harmon seems to have had a light bulb moment in 2021-2022, when he suddenly got in shape, dropped 50 pounds and doubled his measurable strength. Alex Kozora’s Steelers Depot scouting profile triggers eerie flashbacks to Cam Heyward’s draft profile: A long, strong, power player who backs it up with good athleticism but doesn’t rely on being quicker than OL opponents. He has a very high floor, questions about the ceiling, and enough technical gaps to really need 2-3 years of NFL coaching before he can get beyond “just a starter.” Alex acknowledged the strong Heyward echo, but instead went with Leonard Williams as the comp. Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile from late November (fringe 1st grade) prefers a DaQuan Jones comp based on all the same assets with perceived limitations on lateral mobility that could limit the ceiling. “Harmon is likely a rotational defender early in his NFL career before developing into a high-volume snap taker by the end of his rookie contract.” The Bleacher Report scouting profile (strong Round 2 grade) says, “Harmon’s ability to take on double teams is a big part of what sets him apart as a run defender,” and projects him “as an impact starter [as a versatile 4-3 IDL] who can contribute on all three downs.” 2:12 DT T.J. Sanders, S. Carolina (RS Junior) . 6-4, 290 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Turns 22 in July. Here’s one to keep an eye on, since he seems to match the Steelers’ preferred body type. Sanders’ silhouette really could be confused for Cam Heyward’s. The young man could definitely use an extra 10-20 pounds. of grown-man muscle, but he has the frame to add that, and it’s not like strength has been a problem against college opposition. The main issue is pad level, and all the unfortunate results that cascade from playing too high. It’s a severe enough problem to forecast a disturbingly quiet rookie season with hope for a major leap in 2026 as he starts to “get it.” That said, all reports suggest that Sanders’ ultimate floor will be ‘long-term starter,’ with a legitimate chance at growing into a star. 2:12 DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio St. (Senior) . 6-3, 325 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Turns 22 in February. A good, solid interior DT who wins with a power game supported by surprisingly good movement skills. It’s just… despite a lot of experience, he’s looked very boom or bust because his technique is way too erratic, and he hasn’t been much of a pass rusher. On the one hand, that leaves a huge amount of room for improvement. On the other, he may be only a 2-down run stuffer, and not the star DE that Pittsburgh really wants. A potential Round 1-2 target if he proves to have the length that Pittsburgh wants. Round 3-4 if his arms are really as short as people fear, or we conclude that he’ll be limited to the run-support role. 2:24 DT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame (RS Senior) . 6-5, 295 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Turns 24 in August. Innnteresting. Rylie Mills fits the Steelers’ profile well enough to earn his own “watch list” article last June. He is a fine, penetration-oriented DT who led his team into the CFB playoffs. The issue is a late-December knee injury that knocked him out for the rest of the season. All we know is that it wasn’t an ACL but was also something severe enough to rule out any participation for at least a month or two. This grade assumes that injury won’t impact his rookie season. 2:24 DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee (RS Senior) . 6-3, 310 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Turns 22 in February. Keep an eye on this one, because his stock is very likely to rise into being a Round 2 Pittsburgh target if his arm length meets the Pittsburgh profile. The assets are all there: Size, strength, athleticism, first step explosion, anchor, some sneaky pass-rush skills, motor, motor, motor, and a lot of room to improve with better technique. His stock has been depressed by lack of consistency (much of which derives from the evils of a high pad level and limited wind), and by some injuries – including a widely reported and condemned fake injury in November that managed to stop the clock without Tennessee using a timeout. 3:01 DT DeMonte Capeheart, Clemson (RS Senior) . 6-4⅜”, 320 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Turns 23 in July. If Capeheart enters the 2025 draft (he apparently wants to return for a sixth year), expect him to get a serious look from the Steelers. He has the build, he’s famous for enormous physical strength and ability to anchor against the run despite often showing poor pad level. He also has the brains to earn academic awards, and he’s played for one of the team’s favorite schools to target. What he needs is consistency and technique, and he needs both badly. His habit of popping up, and seemingly getting lost, has made him ineffective as a pass rusher outside of occasional flashes. More than that, he’s somehow found a way to not become a centerpiece in college despite all the assets. Why? 3:01 NT Kenneth Grant, Michigan (Junior) . 6-3, 335 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Turns 22 in October. Keeanu Benton has been all we could have expected, and maybe even all we could have reasonably hoped for. IMHO, he now projects as a NT who will soon be able to rotate into Cam Heyward’s 4/5-tec position. Kenneth Grant profiles as a bigger but shorter version of Benton, with even a little more athleticism. Can Benton really be considered an extra-large DE? If so, that would leave room for a dominant, run-stuffing NT with undeveloped (but real) potential to be more than a role player. Enter the argument for Kenneth Grant. And what are the odds that Grant could lose 10-20 pounds and suddenly discover some extra slipperiness for working off the edge of his opponent? Answer those questions the right way, including the expandable role for Benton, and you have an early-1st to mid-2nd talent the Steelers might seriously want. Assume nothing and you’ll have a good, 2-down, run-stuffing NT with a Round 4 grade. This grade is right in the no man’s land in between. Expect it to change as more data fills in the picture. 3:01 DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss (Junior) . 6-3, 305 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Turns 22 in October. A solid, 4-3 prospect with good agility, strength, and a lot of upside because his whole game will improve significantly with NFL coaching to lower his pad level. The lack of length significantly limits his fit in Pittsburgh. 3:01 DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska (Junior) . 6-6, 310 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Turns 24 in June. This is a prospect who will intrigue the Steelers because he has every inch of the length they look for, a very quick burst off the line, and the sort of playing style that requires every reviewer to use the word “violent.” The issues come down to the flip side of all that length – trouble dropping his center of gravity and overall pad level – together with a severe lack of sophistication when it comes to the DT craft. How about we call him a boom-or-bust prospect who fits so well that he could easily be a Day 2 selection. Expect Robinson’s stock to move up or down noticeably as the process moves forward. 3:12 NT Deone Walker, Kentucky (Junior) . 6-6, 345 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Turns 21 in March. I can easily predict the fights in our comments section about Deone Walker, but they will basically come down to a simple question that we can’t answer: how much more will he be in the NFL than he was in college? On the plus side, Walker is very young and has a lot of room to develop a lower pad level, better burst off the ball, more effective use of his length, etc. On the down side, his college play demonstrated a lack of stamina and motor, high pad level, and sharply limited mobility outside the box. In other words, he won by being too big and strong for college blockers to handle. That just won’t work in the NFL. TBH, I really wish he’d go back to college rather than entering the 2025 draft. That 345 includes at least 20 pounds of bad weight, and his stock could really go up if he can play at 320-325 instead. If nothing else, it would answer the questions going to discipline, dedication, and coachability. 3:24 NT Alfred Collins, Texas (RS Senior) . 6-5⅝, 320 lbs. with very long 34¾” arms and __” hands. Turns 24 in ____________. A very good, 2-down, run-stuffing NT who can stack and shed with the best of them. To quote Kyle Crabbs’ scouting profile, Collins “just has splendid stack and shed ability at the point of attack and offers elite length and hand power… [but has a] limited pass-rush profile due to some hip tightness and modest first-step explosiveness.” 3:24 DT Howard Cross III, Note Dame(RS Senior) . 6-1, 290-ish lbs. with ___” arms and __” hands. Turns 24 in December. His father was Howard Cross Jr., the longtime Giants TE. The son is a quick as [censored], undersized 3-tech who’s going to make some 4-3 team very happy. Not a fit in Pittsburgh, more’s the pity. 3:24 EDGE/DT Jordan Burch, Oregon by way of S. Car. (________) . 6-4⅜”, 294 lbs. with moderate __” arms and __” hands. Turns 24 in __________. An oversized 4-3 DE who would look exactly like an ideal Steelers DT if not for the lack of arm length (which does show up when he’s been asked to defend against the run). He’s also reported to be an exceptional, if somewhat linear, athlete with several pass-rush moves and the ability to convert speed to power in a serious way. The process will move his stock significantly up or down from a Steelers POV. 5:16 DT JJ Pegues, Ole Miss by way of Auburn (RS Senior) . 6-2, 325 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Turns 24 in November. Expect this grade to move a lot over the process because JJ Pegues can fit into any kind of box. Athleticism? The man has played Wildcat QB for Ole Miss, as well as short-yardage RB! And done it well since he’s quite nimble for his size. He’s also supposed to be a huge asset from the hearts and smarts perspective. OTOH, he isn’t particularly bursty and appears to lack the length that Pittsburgh looks for.

CONCLUSION

Heyward is a genuine star, but close to aging out. Benton is a rising star who’s likely to grow into a genuine force as he hits his true stride in Year 3. Ogunjobi is an odd duck on the numbers, but basically solid – and getting paid more than he contributes even if he was the team’s well-deserved Walter Payton Man Of The Year nominee. After that the team has a significant step down to “not bad but only depth” players. A free agent acquisition should surprise no one, particularly if the team is willing to move on from Larry O.

What will the team be looking for in 2025? A star DE prospect, or high-ceiling, developmental depth even though it takes d-linemen several years to mature. The first would be worth even a Round 1 pick, but there aren’t a lot of realistic targets. Maybe Derrick Harmon? Fortunately, the Round 2-3 group seems to be loaded.

The wild card in all this is Keeanu Benton. He was drafted as a NT and has done a fine job in that role. This would normally take that position right off the table. But Benton has also shown signs that he could slide out to play DE. Are those only signs to the fan’s-level eye? Or something the team would seriously consider if another NT was the best DT on the board at any given time?