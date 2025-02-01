2025 East-West Shrine Bowl: Winners And Losers

Our winners and losers from the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.

CLARK’S WINNERS AND LOSERS

Winners

Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism (East)

There wasn’t much of a passing attack to speak of for either side, but Chism was the game’s leading receiver. His four receptions and 43 yards led all receivers, with Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks also pulling in four receptions. But no one had as many yards as Chism, who also returned kickoffs and punts. His route-running was as crisp at AT&T Stadium as it was at North Texas’ practice facility during the week, and it was good to Chism shine on the big stage after playing well all week in practice.

While it might be a stretch, the name “Julian Edelman” was floated by some in the press box in comparison to Chism, and the comparison makes some sense. From what I saw from Chism this week, I’m confident he can be a playmaker at the next level, and I was really impressed by how he performed on Thursday night.

Cal Poly EDGE Elijah Ponder (East)

I was tempted to go with Missouri’s Johnny Walker for my second winner after his two-sack performance, but Ponder continually stood out to me for his ability to get pressure. He did wind up getting a sack, bringing down Minnesota QB Max Brosmer when he tried to scramble, and he also had two passes defensed. Ponder looked good throughout the game, and I was impressed with his bend around the edge and closing speed.

Ponder has good size at 6023 and 257 pounds with an 80 1/8 wingspan. He definitely helped his draft stock a bit with his performance at the Shrine Bowl, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers had some level of interest in him as a potential development EDGE prospect.

Losers

Minnesota QB Max Brosmer (West)

If it weren’t for a a decent day out of Missouri QB Brady Cook (6/9, 69 yards) and a few nice runs in garbage time from Jacksonville State RB Tre Stewart and Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks pulling in four receptions, the entire West offense could’ve been on this list. It was an ugly day for the group, and their 0 points really emphasize that. But Brosmer was really disappointing as someone who had a strong week and then just couldn’t get it done in the game. He finished 9-18 for 55 yards and an interception, where he overthrew Iowa TE Luke Lachey and South Carolina’s O’Donnell Fortune took it back for a pick-six.

But Brosmer’s accuracy wasn’t really there, and he didn’t look like the calm and collected quarterback who was slinging darts to his receivers in team drills throughout the week. He started off 0-4 with the aforementioned pick-six, and by the time he found any semblance of a rhythm, the game was already out of hand. I expected more out of Brosmer, and while a bad performance in a game like this is far from the be-all and end-all, it was a missed opportunity for him to boost his draft stock a bit.

Ole Miss TE Caden Prieskorn (West)

Prieskorn was only targeted twice and had one reception for five yards, but that reception ended in disaster as he was hit by Kansas State DB Marques Sigle and put the ball on the ground. Ball security is job security, and putting the ball on the ground during the pre-draft process isn’t going to help players endear themselves to NFL teams. Prieskorn’s fumble was the only non-quarterback fumble of the day, and it came on a play where you’d like to see him protect the ball better, especially as a tight end.

I still liked what I saw out of Prieskorn throughout the week overall, but fumbling (which wound up leading to an East score) in the situation and manner in which he did has him on the losers list.

CARNEY’S WINNERS AND LOSERS

Winners

Ole Miss DL JJ Pegues (East)

One of my players to watch for coming into the game, Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues didn’t disappoint. The two-way player, one that saw quite a bit of action at Ole Miss at fullback scoring seven touchdowns this season on the ground, showed off his athleticism throughout the week on the interior of the defensive line, pairing it nicely with his power, too.

Pegues was consistent throughout the week in both 1-on-1 and team sessions, looking like one of the better defensive linemen at the Shrine Bowl. In the game, he did that again. Pegues finished with two tackles, was stout against the run and flashed as a pass rusher at times. His best play, though, was the display of athleticism, which was a one-handed interception off of a throw from UCLA QB Ethan Garbers. He pulled in the ball while being engaged with a lineman, then rumbled 12 yards with the ball.

That was great to see from Pegues, and should help him boost his stock a bit entering the Combine, where he has a chance to test very well and continue to generate buzz.

Missouri EDGE Johnny Walker (East)

Two sacks on the big stage of the Shrine Bowl and a forced fumble in the process? Yeah, Missouri EDGE Johnny Walker is an easy pick for winners. After a 9.5-sack season for the Missouri Tigers in 2024, Walker showed up in a big way throughout the week at the Shrine Bowl, consistently generating pressure in 1-on-1 and in team drills. He has great size (6025, 246) with lengthy (33-inch arms) and athleticism. He was a different specimen on the practice field in pass rush drills compared to other players.

Then, that showed up in the game as Walker had two big sacks, including a strip-sack of former Missouri teammate and West QB Brady Cook, leading to an early turnover. He won with speed time and time again, and was able to bend the edge with impressive consistency.

Losers

UCLA QB Ethan Garbers (West)

A late add to the Shrine Bowl last Friday ahead of practices, Ethan Garbers hit the ground running and looked good in moments throughout the week in Dallas. He made some big-time throws in team drills, and his ball placement and accuracy was intriguing. Then, he had a disastrous showing in the Shrine Bowl game Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

Garbers completed just 4-of-8 passes for 40 yards and two interceptions, struggling to take care of the football in the showcase. He did have one moment in practice in which he wasn’t smart with the football, which led to a tipped pass over the middle that fortunately fell incomplete. But in the game he wasn’t as lucky, getting picked off by Ole Miss DL JJ Pegues and Delaware CB Tyron Herring.

Miami (FL) EDGE Tyler Baron (East)

As part of a loaded East roster, Miami (FL) EDGE Tyler Baron earned all-practice honors throughout the week in Dallas, stacking together some strong days as a pass rusher. After a steady career at Tennessee and then a solid season in Miami, Baron had some buzz entering the Shrine Bowl and seemed to be fulfilling some of that potential. In the game, though, Baron was seemingly non-existent.

The Miami (FL) EDGE had just one tackle, didn’t get to the quarterback on the night, and really wasn’t impactful at all, especially on a night in which other EDGE defenders like Missouri’s Johnny Walker and Cal Poly’s Elijah Ponder had big games on his own team.

PAVELKA’S WINNERS AND LOSERS

Winners

Tyron Herring, CB, Delaware (East)

Tyron Herring had a fantastic week from the first day of practice all the way until the game. That played a big part in why I had him as a player to watch in the game. He finished the game with one INT and one pass break up. Herring drew attention to himself during the week of practices which caused me to say, “His coverage in the one-on-one drills has looked elite. His ability to mirror any route thrown his way has been very impressive. I expect his Shrine Bowl dominance to continue into the game where more eyes will be on him.” After his notable in-game performance, it is certain teams will look his way come April.

Teddye Buchanan, LB, California (West)

Teddye Buchanan is another guy who looked pretty solid in the week of practices. However, I feel the practice week does not do the linebackers justice in showing their full skillset. This is why I was excited to see who stood out when the game came around. Buchanan was tied for leading the game in combined tackles with six and had a fumble recovery. He showed off his instincts in coverage as well, nearly breaking up a pass on the first drive. Although he came up short of knocking down the pass on that play, it was good to see the instincts were there already. Buchanan came away showing his great run defense and solid instincts, which is all scouts can ask for.

Losers

Ethan Garbers, QB, UCLA (West)

Garbers, like most of the other quarterback prospects in this week, struggled heavily. That being said, he checks a few boxes that the others don’t, which could make teams take a chance on him in late Day 3 of the draft. Of the quarterbacks at the Shrine Bowl, excluding Shedeur Sanders who did not participate all week, Garbers was the highest-rated recruit out of high school. Garbers was a four-star prospect in his 2020 class. He also is the youngest of the participating quarterbacks as well. So while his college stats may be underwhelming, teams could still see the potential in him and want to develop him.

However, in the Shrine Bowl, Garbers went four of eight passing attempts for 40 yards and two interceptions. Easily having the worst day of any of the quarterbacks where he was last in attempts and completions but first in interceptions. It was a very tough day for Garbers and it is tough to rationalize taking him come draft time, all things considered.

Esa Pole, OT, Washington (East)

Esa Pole really started to impress me as the practices went on. I felt Pole’s best day came on day four when he looked like an unmovable wall. He has the large frame teams want in a tackle prospect and showed promise all week before the game. But when it came to game time, Pole struggled pretty heavily. He allowed a quarterback hit on the incompletion in the back of the end zone to wide receiver Nick Nash, he was late to his blocking assignment on the failed two point conversion to fellow linemen Thomas Perry, and he drew a ineligible man downfield penalty in the third quarter. Now I don’t think this necessarily warrants Pole to go undrafted, but after a hot and cold week of practices and a noticeably bad game day performance, his stock could have only fallen.

FRIEDLANDER’S WINNERS AND LOSERS

Winners

Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (East)

The expectations were high, but Croskey-Merritt exceeded them. The offensive MVP scored the only offensive touchdowns of the night and proved he can be a three-down back. He racked up 97 yards on 11 carries with a long of 27 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted only once in the passing game, a poorly thrown screen pass. The arrow is pointing sharply up for Croskey-Merritt as he heads to the NFL draft.

New Mexico RB Andrew Henry (East)

Like his teammate Croskey-Merritt, Henry lost his 2024 season due to eligibility issues. Not only did he come in cold after not playing any NCAA games in 2024, he was a late addition to the Shrine Bowl, joining the East Team after they had completed all four practices. Henry made the most of his opportunity, showing his ability to break tackles and rack up yards after contact. He delivered 68 yards on 11 carries with a long run of 36 yards.

More than any other player on the field, Henry likely raised his draft stock, even just to get some looks as a rookie free agent.

Losers

ULCA QB Ethan Garbers (West)

It was an ugly night for Garbers, who had been improving each day during the Shrine Bowl practices. Even when he wasn’t under pressure, Garbers struggled to find open receivers. He completed only 4 passes on 8 attempts to his own players and threw two interceptions, finishing the night on the bench as his team attempted to avoid a shutout.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends (East and West)

We talked all week about how the receivers were dependent on quarterback play. Thursday night, the pass catchers didn’t have much of an opportunity to show their abilities. The East Team quarterbacks completed a total of 15 passes and the West Team had 19 completed passes. Of the five quarterbacks who played, only Brady Cook had a completion rate of over 60% (at 66.7%).

East Team quarterback Kyle McCord, who looked sharp in practice, was a last-minute scratch. He looked fine in pregame warmups, so it is not clear if this was a physical issue or a business decision. It was disappointing that he didn’t play and a pretty good bet that the receiving corps would agree.

MONTGOMERY’S WINNERS AND LOSERS

Winners

Johnny Walker, EDGE, Missouri (East)

Walker looked explosive in practice, and that translated to this game. He was in the backfield on multiple plays, including a huge strip sack. In a sloppy game, Walker made the most of his opportunities, blowing up the opposition and posting two sacks on the night. He even managed to generate pressure from both sides, showing some versatility. Walker certainly helped boost his stock at the Shrine Bowl, looking like the best edge rusher in the entire game.

Efton Chism III, WR, Eastern Washington (East)

Despite being a late addition, Chism was the talk of the town during Shrine Bowl practices. His route running was superb, moving so smoothly. Getting to watch him was a treat, and he brought all of that and then some into the actual game. Not only was he as advertised in the passing game, but he was fantastic in the return game as well. Chism was fearless, and he made the most of his time at the Shrine Bowl. His stock is on the rise.

Losers

Ethan Garbers, QB, UCLA (West)

I thought Garbers looked good during the final practice of the week, but that did not carry over into the game. His first pass was an ugly throw that resulted in an interception. Things didn’t get much better after that. He threw another interception later, making an ill-advised decision to try to make a throw with pressure right in his face. Garbers was inaccurate for most of the night, not doing himself many favors.

Caden Prieskorn, TE, Mississippi (West)

The West team’s offense didn’t do much right all night, and Prieskorn was one of the real lowlights. He took a massive hit from Kansas State’s Maques Sigle, fumbling early on. That wasn’t his only negative play either. Later on, he dropped a ball that should’ve been an easy completion. Prieskorn wasn’t the West team’s only problem, but his negative plays weighed a little heavier. This is likely a showing he’ll want to forget.