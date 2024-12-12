‘Y’all Got Some Cleats?’: Scotty Miller Details Being A Surprise Active For Sunday’s Game

For every surprise inactive, there is a surprise active. That’s how it worked out for WR Scotty Miller last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns when George Pickens was ruled out basically 90 minutes before game time.

He told the media after the game about the sudden change he experienced there, and he expanded on it this morning via The Christian Kuntz Podcast this morning.

“GP [George Pickens] had a little deal with his hamstring late in the week, but I don’t think GP’s ever missed a game in the NFL, so I’m thinking he’s good. None of us really know the severity of it,” Miller said. “Coach started telling me just be ready to roll, but that’s something they would normally say. So the night before the game I went home, slept at home, I’m up early with my son, 7:00 AM hanging out with him. Wouldn’t ever normally do that. I’m eating breakfast with him, eating what he’s eating. Showing up to the game not as early as I normally would so my routine’s totally off.

“I’m just sitting in my street clothes just like this in my locker like I normally would when I’m inactive and Coach [Zach Azzanni] comes up and he’s like, ‘You ready to go? You’re playing.'”

It truly was a last-second decision or Miller would have had a much better idea that he would be playing. He wasn’t able to do any of his normal routine for the day of a game. He didn’t even have his equipment ready to go.

“They’re like, ‘You’re playing.’ I’m like, ‘Y’all got some cleats?'” Miller said.

They had to fetch his bag of gear from the back room.

Not only did Miller suit up, he played 34 snaps, the second most by a Steelers wide receiver, only barely behind Van Jefferson. That was the most snaps that Miller had played since Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He caught three of his four targets for 38 yards as the top wide receiver on the team, only behind TE Pat Freiermuth.

While Zach Azzanni told his room to be prepared, Miller said that’s not abnormal for the coaches to say. It’s something he’d heard before while being inactive. All signs pointed to Pickens playing against the Browns, so he assumed he would once again be inactive on game day.

Things will obviously look different this week. Mike Tomlin characterized Pickens as doubtful and it seems highly unlikely that he will play this week and may be sidelined longer. That means Miller will be locked in and ready to go Sunday in Philadelphia.

That also means he will get more practice time with Russell Wilson and the starting offense to prepare himself physically and mentally in a way that’s impossible when you’re a projected inactive. Players will say they are always preparing as if they are the starter, but that doesn’t mean the team is preparing them as if they are the starter. Backups might only get a few practice reps at most with the starting quarterback in any given week.

“I take my preparation every week very seriously if I’m inactive or not,” Miller said. “It’s tougher when you think you’re gonna be down, but then as far as on the field I think they do a good job rotating us in. So I get throws with Russ and Justin [Fields] and everybody. Obviously not as much as you would like.”

Miller also credited the entire body of work dating back to the offseason for his readiness to step in. Wilson invited him and several other teammates to UCLA to throw before training camp. Then they got plenty of work in during OTAs and training camp once Wilson was healthy.

The offense didn’t produce yards at its typical rate against the Browns. Some of that may have had to do with the last-second change and the preparation challenges that come with that. This week should hopefully be different with Mike Williams, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson, and Calvin Austin III all having a great idea of what their increased roles should look like.