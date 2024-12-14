With More Snaps, Mike Tomlin Raising The Bar For Keeanu Benton

Like most second-year players, NT Keeanu Benton was counted on to make big strides as a sophomore, especially after his impressive rookie year. While the stats don’t show a leap, he’s steadily improving on the path of becoming an excellent player along the Pittsburgh Steelers’ d-line.

Last weekend against the Cleveland Browns, Benton picked off a screen pass that helped shift momentum of the Steelers’ eventual win. On the latest episode of his Mike Tomlin Show that aired Saturday, Mike Tomlin took time to praise Benton for that play that showed he’s learning to do more than just his job.

“You get savvy interior rushers, they can destroy a screen before it develops and boy he’s sharp in that area,” Tomlin told host Bob Pompeani. “He’s a very aware young guy. He’s starting to log a totality of career snaps now that allows him to look beyond his assignments and more about what’s going on around him, and I think it’s reasonable to expect more dynamic playmaking from him the more he plays. He’s got a lot of talent, he’s gaining experience and we’re starting to see the fruit of both.”

Benton is closing in on 1,000 career snaps played, with Pro Football Reference having him down for 952 entering Week 15. With that number of snaps Benton has seen a lot of football and as shown through his interception, the game isn’t moving too fast for him.

Good look at the ground covered and recognition by Keeanu "Revis" Benton on sea of hands interception.



More playmaking from Benton would be great. He’s playing well, but if he can take the next step and start making more splash plays that would be huge not only for him, but also for the Steelers. While DT Cameron Heyward is still playing at an elite level, the goal is for Benton to be the next elite defensive tackle for Pittsburgh.

Sacks aren’t the end-all but Benton finishing the season with a couple of those would be another critical step forward. To borrow the Tomlinism, he’s often doing routine things routinely, but with just one sack in his career and none this season, there’s more meat on that bone. His seven quarterback hits indicate a player capable of getting home to the quarterback but finishing those plays will elevate his game. And eventually, his paycheck.

Benton is a smart player who also hustles. Football rewards those players. It’s not a surprise Tomlin is expecting more dynamic playmaking from Benton, even if it won’t always be through interceptions.