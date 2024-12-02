Three Steelers Headline Early Pro Bowl Voting

With five weeks left in the regular season, Pro Bowl voting is well underway. The annual honor is decided by three buckets of voters. Fans get a third of the vote while players and coaches cast their ballots at the end of December, just before the conclusion of the regular season. For the fans, three members of the Pittsburgh Steelers stand above the rest at their respective positions in the AFC.

OLB T.J. Watt, ST Miles Killebrew, and K Chris Boswell are atop their positions in the AFC, per a release from the NFL.

Watt has made the Pro Bowl in six-straight seasons. This would extend that streak to seven. He was even selected to the Pro Bowl in the season where he was injured for seven games and recorded just 5.5 total sacks. That’s how much respect fans, coaches, and other players have for him. He is currently No. 1 regardless of conference for OLBs.

Boswell made the Pro Bowl once before in 2017. With Justin Tucker having the worst season of his career, the baton is finally being passed to Boswell. It’s a shame he hasn’t made it more times because he has certainly deserved it before. He is currently No. 1 regardless of conference for kickers.

Killebrew made it to the Pro Bowl for the first time last year and was also named a first-team All-Pro. He won the punt-catching competition at the Pro Bowl Games last year in the event’s new format featuring several skill challenges. He is currently No. 2 in voting, but first in the AFC.

Along with those three, there are 10 other Steelers among the top-10 vote getters at their positions. Here are those players:

– C Zach Frazier: 6th

– CB Donte Jackson: 3rd

– CB Beanie Bishop Jr.: 6th

– DT Cameron Heyward: 4th

– FS Minkah Fitzpatrick: 8th

– K Chris Boswell: 1st

– LS Christian Kuntz: 4th

– OLB T.J. Watt: 1st

– P Corliss Waitman: 10th

– PR/KR Calvin Austin III: 8th

– SS DeShon Elliott: 10th

– ST Miles Killebrew: 2nd

– WR George Pickens: 7th

Two rookies made the list with Frazier and Bishop on the bubble. Neither are likely to get in at this point, but it is still cool to see them listed. The cornerback position is very interesting with Donte Jackson currently near the top of the list, though he is behind two other AFC corners in Marlon Humphrey and Pat Surtain II. Joey Porter Jr. isn’t in the top 10 while Bishop is. Both Bishop and Jackson have a healthy number of interceptions.

Five special teamers are in the mix for Pro Bowl honors. Boswell and Killebrew are the most likely right now, but Kuntz isn’t far off. This is obviously a tip of the cap to the Steelers’ excellent special teams play this year.

Pickens has made it clear that he wants to make the Pro Bowl. For the fan section of the vote, he is on the outside looking in, but just on the bubble. He currently has the seventh-most receiving yards in the league with one tight end ahead of him. Two of the five receivers ahead of him haven’t had their bye weeks yet.

To vote for the Pro Bowl click on this link.