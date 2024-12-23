The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Ravens Recap, Injury Updates, Tomlin Sunday, Diontae Johnson & More

Season 15, Episode 68 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Sunday night episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Saturday road loss to the Baltimore Ravens and where the team sits in the AFC playoff picture.

We go over the Saturday inactive list the Steelers turned in and how it included all five players on the injury report. We go over it being a very minor surprise that DT Larry Ogunjobi and CB Donte Jackson did not suit up Saturday and how it resulted in CB Cory Trice Jr. being active.

The Steelers sustained injuries to CB Joey Porter Jr. and WR Ben Skowronek in Saturday’s loss, so we discuss what HC Mike Tomlin said about the statuses of those two players on Sunday in addition to him being hopefully to get some injured players back for the Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alex and I discuss several other things that Tomlin said during his postgame press conference as well as his Sunday afternoon press conference. We go over what Tomlin had to say about the team possibly having interest in recently waived WR Diontae Johnson. We also give our thoughts on whether there’s a chance Johnson winds up back with the Steelers.

After all the housekeeping is out of the way, Alex and I dive deep into recapping the Steelers’ Saturday loss to the Ravens. We focus our early talk on the play of the Steelers’ defense. We go over the three touchdowns allowed by the defense, the inability to stop Ravens RB Derrick Henry and much more. We discuss the positive play we saw out of a few defensive players on Saturday.

After fully dissecting the defense, Alex and I focus on breaking down the play of the Steelers’ offense on Saturday. We talk quite a bit about the two turnovers by QB Russell Wilson. We spend a lot of time going over Wilson’s fumble. Additionally, we go over the play of Wilson outside of his two turnovers.

Alex and I discuss WR Calvin Austin III stepping his game up of late. We also discuss a few play calls from the loss to the Ravens and that includes the deep fourth down pass to start the fourth quarter. We discuss the playing time of RB Jaylen Warren, the running game overall, and much more regarding the offense.

Alex and I make sure to talk a little about special teams play from Saturday and several key moments from the loss to the Ravens.

This 131-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Ravens Recap, Injury Updates, Tomlin Sunday, Diontae Johnson & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8028401171

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 68 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n