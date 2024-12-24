The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Chiefs Preview, Ravens All-22 Notes, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments & More

Season 15, Episode 69 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare to play the visiting Kansas City Chiefs Wednesday on Christmas Day.

We go over the Steelers’ Monday injury report and highlight the fact that it is looking good that the team will have at least four players who missed the Week 16 game due to injuries back against the Chiefs. We also go over the Chiefs’ injury report and how there’s a chance that DT Chris Jones might sit out Wednesday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Steelers coordinators Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin both held their weekly media sessions on Monday, so Alex and I parse the meaningful things that each had to say during his session.

After flying through the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 16 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Alex and I give our observations of what stood out from that defeat on both sides of the football.

Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson has a new home as of Monday after the Houston Texans claimed him off waivers from the Ravens. We discuss him landing with the Texans and the news that the Steelers did not submit a waiver claim for him.

Alex and I then proceed to give our full breakdown and preview of the Steelers’ home game against the Chiefs. We go over what we have observed on tape from the Chiefs on both sides of the football. We go over several key stats concerning the Chiefs and how they have managed to compile a 14-1 record to date. We address the things the Steelers need to do on offense and defense to beat the Chiefs Wednesday.

Later in this show, Alex and I give our picks for the Wednesday and Thursday NFL games, and that obviously includes our final score predictions for the Steelers’ game against the Chiefs.

This 119-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

