As we do every week to get you ready for our upcoming game, our X-factor of the week. Sometimes, it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our Pittsburgh Steelers X-factor of the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

STEELERS VS RAVENS X-FACTOR: NAJEE HARRIS

The Steelers are set to face the Ravens this week, but they’re doing it shorthanded. Pittsburgh will be without their top receiver, George Pickens, for the second straight week. It’s a brutal run of luck for the Steelers, as they’re without Pickens during arguably their toughest stretch of the season.

For obvious reasons, the Steelers’ offense looks very different without Pickens on the field. Without him, the Steelers will have to get bigger contributions across the roster. We saw that happen during Pittsburgh’s win over the Ravens earlier in the year when eight different players caught a pass. Even with that said, though Pickens had eight receptions on the day, no other receiver had more than one reception. RB’s Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, as well as TE Pat Freiermuth, each had a few receptions, but nobody came close to Pickens’ output.

If Pittsburgh wants to beat Baltimore again, this time without their best offensive player, they need a good showing from Najee Harris.

Great run by Najee Harris. Nimble cutback to have No. 93 grabbing air. Strong finish breaking two tackles and churning legs. Turns what should've been a loss/no gain into 20 yards. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/d41s7iGk5I — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 10, 2024

Najee Harris has been a big factor in the offense this season. As seen in the clip above, he’s still capable of breaking things open for Pittsburgh. However, he hasn’t been without struggles so far in 2024. Since rushing for 100+ yards in three straight games earlier this season, Harris has only hit the 70-yard mark once in the last six games. He’s also coming off a brutal 14-yard performance against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. That included a devastating, momentum-changing fumble from Harris.

If there was ever a time for a get-right game for the fourth-year back, Pittsburgh needs it now. Najee Harris has seen a large amount of carries yet again in 2024, with 229 on the year. He’s never had fewer than 255 carries in a season, and he seems primed to reach that number again this year.

The Steelers will lean on him more than ever on Saturday. Harris performed well in the first matchup between these two teams, picking up 63 yards on 18 carries. Those 3.5 yards per carry don’t leave any jaws dropped, but it was a physical, ugly game.

Without Pickens available, Pittsburgh’s entire passing attack is less dangerous. The Steelers need to get something going on the ground early. If not, the offense becomes one-dimensional, making it much harder to get a badly needed win on the road. It certainly won’t be the easiest thing to do, but the Steelers need a big game from Najee Harris.