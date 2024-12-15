Steelers Vs. Eagles: Inactives For Week 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactive players for their Week 15 Sunday afternoon road game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As expected, the inactive list includes three players currently dealing with injuries.

Leading the Steelers’ Week 15 inactive list are WR George Pickens (hamstring), S DeShon Elliott (hamstring) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin). All three players failed to practice this past week, and each were officially ruled out for Sunday’s game on the Friday injury report.

This will make the second consecutive game that Pickens has missed with his hamstring injury, which ultimately occurred a week ago Thursday following practice. As for Elliott and Ogunjobi, this will mark the first game missed this season for each player. Both players sustained their injuries during the team’s Week 14 home game last Sunday,

As expected, the Steelers’ Week 15 inactive list is comprised of two players who are technically healthy scratches. One of those players is serving as the team’s emergency quarterback against the Eagles. That list includes quarterback Kyle Allen and CB Cory Trice Jr. Allen will be the emergency third quarterback, so he will be in uniform on Sunday afternoon.

When it comes to Trice, who was activated from the Reserve/Injured list ahead of the team’s Week 14 game, this marks the second time this season that he’s been an inactive player. Before returning from the Reserve/Injured list, Trice had previously been sidelined since Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

G Max Scharping is active on Sunday for the first time several weeks. He is dressed because the team placed T Calvin Anderson on the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday. DT Montravius Adams is also active Sunday after being activated off the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.

The Steelers did not make any elevations from their practice squad on Saturday afternoon, so the team only needed five inactive players for the Sunday afternoon game against the Eagles.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

WR George Pickens

S DeShon Elliott

DT Larry Ogunjobi

CB Cory Trice Jr.

Eagles’ Inactive Players

QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB)

WR Britain Covey

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Nick Gates

OL Darian Kinnard

CB Eli Ricks