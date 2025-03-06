Bill Barnwell Wonders If Steelers Would Trade George Pickens For DK Metcalf

When it was reported Wednesday that DK Metcalf is seeking a trade, naturally the Steelers popped up as a potential fit.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell sees reasons why Pittsburgh should try to make a swing for the star receiver. He also wonders whether a current Steelers star would be a potential trade piece.

“It might be time for Pittsburgh to reconsider its philosophical choices,” Barnwell wrote on Thursday. “It seemed to grow sick of [George] Pickens, who missed three games and struggled badly with drops at the end of the season. The 2022 second-round pick is now entering the final year of his rookie deal. Would the Steelers try to trade Pickens to the Seahawks in a challenge deal for Metcalf? And, given the success rate of Steelers wideouts after leaving coach Mike Tomlin, would the Seahawks be brave enough to take on that risk?”

George Pickens has been a loaded topic. We know about his talent. Yet, we know of problematic tendencies of his as well. As Barnwell writes, Pickens is entering the final year of his deal. The Steelers have stalled on a long-term decision regarding the Georgia product for a while now, but they’re going to be forced to make one soon.

Barnwell writes this as more of a proposition than a statement, so this isn’t something he necessarily believes would happen. In reality, trading Pickens for Metcalf would be an interesting decision. Through 48 career games, Pickens has 2,841 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns on 174 receptions. DK Metcalf has 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns on 438 receptions. Metcalf has played twice as long in the NFL compared to Pickens but at a slightly more productive rate.

Neither player has long-term security in his current contract. Thus, any team that trades for Pickens or Metcalf would likely eye a new deal for him, unless it prefers a one-year rental.

Still, the problems here lie on the idea of trading Pickens in itself. The only reason Pickens has found his name suggested as a trade target is because of his moments of immaturity. With that being the case, does it make sense to trade him for a receiver with similar worries? Metcalf has had his fair share of outbursts before. Granted, Metcalf might be more worth the risk. But the whole reason the Steelers would consider trading Pickens is to rid themselves of the headaches. His talent has never been the issue.

Seattle is reportedly seeking both a first- and third-round pick in return for Metcalf. If the Steelers were to include a player like Pickens, they’d surely be on the hook for less draft capital. However, with both receivers in need of a new contract, things are complicated.

Ultimately, it seems unlikely that the Steelers will trade Pickens this offseason. It’s a fun hypothetical, but maybe not one to put all your chips behind.