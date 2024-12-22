‘Shit Going Ugly Real Quick’ If Steelers’ Defense Continues Mistakes, Says LB Patrick Queen

The quarterback of the defense, Pittsburgh Steelers LB Patrick Queen is calling on the 10 players he shares the field with to figure out their lines of communication. With coverage busts and mistakes proving costly in each of the team’s losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, a frustrated Queen made it clear problems can’t persist. Or else the Steelers’ losing streak will continue.

Speaking with reporters after the Steelers’ 34-17 loss to the Ravens, Queen didn’t mince words about how the defense must turn things around.

“Guys gotta take a long look in the mirror and get better. If you’re supposed to be in a certain position, you gotta be in that fuckin’ position. It’s that simple,” as the PPG’s Brian Batko shared on X/Twitter.

ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor shared on X/Twitter a similar terse sentiment from Queen.

“Games just late in the year, you got to be on one stream,” he said. “You got to be on one accord. Everybody got to be doing their job at a high level. If you’re not doing your job at high level, then shit going ugly real quick with the teams that’s coming up.”

In video captured by the PPG, Queen said he was “affirming” the need for the defense to line up in the proper spots and didn’t explicitly say that was an issue during the Steelers loss to the Ravens Saturday. But based on a litter of coverage busts and mistakes and Queen’s obvious frustration, it’s a clear problem. Queen wouldn’t be harping on “do your job” otherwise.

Poor gap integrity by the Steelers’ defense in the run game allowed RB Derrick Henry to rush for 162 yards. In the pass game, QB Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns. The last one found TE Mark Andrews wide open in the back of the end zone after a clear communication issue between FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and CB Cam Sutton. Both covered Ravens WR Zay Flowers, leaving Andrews open.

Facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in four days, communication woes are a quick way to fall behind. While the Chiefs’ offense isn’t nearly as high octane as past years, any bust or missed assignment can be exploited by Mahomes. Defending him even with perfect communication is difficult enough, the NFL’s slipperiest quarterback who has an uncanny ability to make something out of nothing.

Pittsburgh’s communication issues have most often come on the road despite the defense having an easier time to talk away from Acrisure Stadium, the home crowd quiet so the offense can operate. Spending Christmas at home versus the Chiefs could help, but more losses from the Steelers truly opens the door for the Ravens to take the AFC North, relegating Pittsburgh to play Wild Card weekend on the road.