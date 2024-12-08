Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Conference Championships)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going into the 2025 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ARIZONA STATE RB CAM SKATTEBO

The Arizona State Sun Devils ran all over the Iowa State Cyclones, winning the Big XII Championship in their first season in the conference. RB #4 Cam Skattebo dominated on the ground for the Sun Devils, toting the rock 16 times for 170 yards (10.6 YPC) and two touchdowns while catching two passes for 38 yards and another score through the air.

Skattebo has flown under the radar to many this season, but he’s had one of the best seasons in college football at his position (he’d agree with that too). The former Sacramento State transfer has posted 263 carries for 1,568 yard and 19 touchdowns in his second season with Arizona State while throwing in another 37 receptions for 506 yards and three scores, showing he can be a well-rounded back that can grind between the tackles as well as break big plays in the open field. A lock for the CFP, Skattebo will continue to look to build upon his season and his draft stock in the coming weeks.

GEORGIA CB DAYLAN EVERETTE

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship, winning the game in overtime 22-19. CB #6 Daylen Everette had himself a strong performance for the Dawgs secondary, making two tackles, breaking up one pass, and notching two interceptions from Texas QB Quinn Ewers.

Everette got flagged for pass interference during the contest, but he did a great job forcing two turnovers to give the ball back to a struggling offense. Everette’s two picks now gives him three on the season to go along with 53 total tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two pass deflections. The 6-1, 190-pound junior is a projected mid-round pick in this year’s draft, and a strong performance prior to the CFP can help raise his draft stock as he decides whether to declare.

OREGON WR TEZ JOHNSON

The Oregon Ducks beat the Penn State Nittnay lions in their first-ever Big Ten Championship appearance, winning a shootout 45-37. WR #15 Tez Johnson had a day against Penn State, catching 11 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown with a long of 48 yards on the day.

The 5-10, 165-pound senior has now racked up 10 touchdowns for the second-straight season with the Ducks, catching 78 passes for 866 yards while also being a threat as a return man, having taken one back to the house earlier this season. Johnson is a small, yet speedy receiver that does his damage down the field as well as over the middle, getting quick separation from defenders in coverage. His skill set will be sought after by NFL scouts as Johnson looks to continue to boost his stock during the CFP.

CLEMSON QB CADE KLUBNIK

The Clemson Tigers defeated the SMU Mustangs in a back-and-forth affair for the ACC Championship Game, winning 34-31. QB #2 Cade Klubnik was a star on offense for the Tigers as the 6-2, 210-pound junior completed 24-of-41 pass attempts (58.5%) for 262 yards and four passing touchdowns with zero interceptions. Klubnik did a great job of taking care of the football and showed great poise and accuracy from the pocket as Clemson jumped out to a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Klubnik has managed to put together a strong second season as the full-time starter, completing 63.7% of his passes for 3,303 yards and 33 touchdowns to just five interceptions while carrying the ball 106 times for 458 yards and seven touchdowns. Klubnik would be a mid-to-late round pick should he declare now, prompting him to return to school at this point. However, should Klubnik continue to have a strong performance in the postseason, he could declare early as a quality backup option that could develop into a starter.