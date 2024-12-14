Russell Wilson’s 6-0 Record Vs. Eagles? ‘I’m Aware Of It’, Steelers QB Says

Russell Wilson is not a part of the Steelers’ 10-game losing streak in Philadelphia against the Eagles. In fact, he has a streak of his own. In six career games against the Eagles, Wilson is 6-0, including the postseason. Within those six games, he has four wins in Philadelphia.

In fact, Russell Wilson beat the Eagles in Philadelphia three times in a 13-month span. After the Seahawks won in the regular season in November 2019, they replicated the feat in the playoffs. The following season, also in November, the Eagles fell to Wilson again, in Philly.

Now, beating the Eagles four and five years ago doesn’t help Russell Wilson and the Steelers now. The Eagles didn’t have Jalen Hurts yet for those first two games, and he was a backup for the third.

In other words, this is a very different Philadelphia Eagles team. And they are facing a very different Russell Wilson, who has changed teams twice since then. Still, he knows his personal history against his next opponent. “Yeah, but that’s old. You know. But I’m aware,” he said with a smile, via the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

Now, the Steelers have only played the Eagles once in Philadelphia in nearly a decade. The last time they played there was in 2022, with a rookie Kenny Pickett shortly after Ben Roethlisberger retired. The Steelers were not a very good team at that point, and Hurts was coming into his own. He threw four touchdowns in that game, three to A.J. Brown.

This Eagles team, however, is led less by Hurts and Brown and more by Saquon Barkley. That is just another way to illustrate how different these games are when you are talking about spans of years. Really, it’s hard to draw much meaning from the Steelers losing 10 straight games to the Eagles in Philadelphia. All it really means is that the Eagles usually have pretty good teams.

But if numbers are your thing, take Russell Wilson’s Philadelphia winning streak to heart. He has literally never lost to the Eagles, no matter where they play or when. Regular season, postseason, home, away, it doesn’t matter. The only variable is that this is his first game with the Steelers, first without Seattle.

And the thing is, the Steelers are a pretty good team with Russell Wilson, too. They are 6-1 since he took over, and they have shown the ability to win in a variety of ways. They have beaten good teams and bad, and the Philadelphia Eagles are just the next one on the schedule.

Of course, the bettors still expect them to lose. But that’s not because of the Steelers’ history in Philadelphia. And Wilson’s own personal history against the Eagles isn’t going to move the needle much. Taken as a whole, the Eagles are simply the better team this year.

But that doesn’t mean they will win on Sunday.