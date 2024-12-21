Patrick Queen At Peace With Ravens Tenure: ‘No Animosity Towards Them’

For four seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers had to gameplan around Patrick Queen. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. There, he developed into one of the better linebackers in the league. His rookie contract expired after the 2023 season, and Queen ended up signing with the Steelers.

The Steelers and Ravens have arguably the most spirited rivalry in the NFL. Given that, it’s interesting when a player moves from one team to the other. For Queen, there are many reasons why he might have some extra motivation on Saturday. Week 16’s matchup between the two sides has massive ramifications for the AFC North. Queen and the rest of his team are looking for a huge win over their biggest rival. For Queen, that happens to be against the place he called home for nearly half a decade.

Although nobody could blame Queen for being more emotional than most this week, he doesn’t seem to feel that way. Queen spoke with KDKA’s Rich Walsh in an interview that aired on Saturday, and he stated that he doesn’t hold any ill-will towards his former team.

“I keep getting asked the same thing and stuff, and I just don’t have any hate in my heart towards them,” Queen said regarding the Ravens. “It’s nothing, no animosity towards them. It’s just another football game, another team, just my old team.”

Queen has repeatedly stated that he has no issues with Baltimore. Earlier this season, it was revealed that the Ravens never offered Queen a contract in free agency. That’s even after Queen was named a Second-Team All-Pro and earned Pro Bowl honors in his final season there.

Although he had a successful final season and wasn’t invited back to Baltimore, Queen isn’t the side looking for something to prove. The Ravens are, though. Earlier this week, Baltimore’s long snapper challenged Queen and made it clear that the Ravens’ offensive line has something to prove to their former teammate.

Given the nature of the rivalry, it’s not surprising that there’s some intensity with a player who switched teams. Interestingly, Patrick Queen seems more at peace than anybody despite not having an opportunity to return to Baltimore in the first place. Queen knows what to expect during his return, but Pittsburgh will hope to get the last laugh on Saturday.