Ranking The Steelers’ Starters: No. 15-13

Now that all the fireworks of last week are behind us, it appears that we’ve reached the quiet part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason.

In just under two weeks the Steelers will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the 58th edition of training camp. Between now and then though, it should be quiet.

So what better time to continue rolling through the Ranking The Steelers’ Starters series than now?

That’s what we’re going to do today as we close in on the top 10.

This is the starting lineup that I believe will be rolled out in Week 1 on the road against the New York Jets.

*indicates players already ranked in the series

Offense

QB — Aaron Rodgers

RB — Jaylen Warren

WR — DK Metcalf

WR — Calvin Austin III

TE — Pat Freiermuth

TE — Jonnu Smith

LT — Broderick Jones

LG — Isaac Seumalo

C — Zach Frazier

RG — Mason McCormick

RT — Troy Fautanu

Defense

DE — Cameron Heyward

NT — Keeanu Benton

DE — Derrick Harmon

OLB — T.J. Watt

ILB — Patrick Queen

ILB — Payton Wilson

OLB — Alex Highsmith

CB — Joey Porter Jr.

CB — Darius Slay

DB — Jalen Ramsey

S — DeShon Elliott

Specialists

K — Chris Boswell

P — Cameron Johnston

Now that you see the projected starting lineup that I’m working with, here’s a quick rundown of what the Ranking The Starters series looks like so far.

No. 24 — Broderick Jones, LT

No. 23 — Troy Fautanu, RT

No. 22 — Calvin Austin III, WR

No. 21 — Cameron Johnston, P

No. 20 — Derrick Harmon, DE

No. 19 — Mason McCormick, RG

No. 18 — Keeanu Benton, NT

No. 17 — Darius Slay, CB

No. 16 — Jaylen Warren, RB

So, let’s look at No. 15-13 in today’s Ranking the Steelers’ Starters edition.

NO. 15 — PAYTON WILSON, ILB

Stepping into the starting lineup for veteran Elandon Roberts, big things are expected of Payton Wilson in Year 2. Last season in a limited role, Wilson showed flashes of brilliance. He made some great plays on the ball, was sound in coverage and showed his athleticism and instincts time and time again.

Wilson struggled against the run at times though, which is a real concern entering Year 2 in the NFL. He just has a hard time getting off blocks, and if he’s not playing free and clean, he’s not as effective.

Teams know what he’s all about now that he had plenty of playing time as a rookie, and they’ll be testing him early and often in 2025. Playing next to Patrick Queen in a veteran linebacker room that includes Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison will challenge Wilson to raise his game. If he does, the Steelers’ defense could have a star in the making on its hands.

He has that type of talent.

No. 14 — PATRICK QUEEN, ILB

Much like Wilson, expectations for Patrick Queen in Year 2 with the Steelers are sky-high. They should be, too, considering he’s coming off an up-and-down first year with Pittsburgh and needs to prove he was worth the huge free agent contract he signed last offseason.

Coming out of the 2024 season I had Queen ranked No. 12, so he drops two spots here. That’s more of a testament to the type of talent Pittsburgh added this offseason than it is a referendum on Queen a few months later.

He’s said all the right things this offseason, is more comfortable with the team and seems to have made the adjustment with the green dot, fully solidifying himself as key piece for the Steelers. Now, he needs to play like it. That means cleaning up the missed tackles, fixing the communication issues once and for all, and becoming that playmaking linebacker the Steelers believe they signed.

If not, Queen’s future in Pittsburgh will be a major question mark.

NO. 13 — AARON RODGERS, QB

Some of you seeing the name Aaron Rodgers outside of the top 10 might be surprised here. That’s understandable. He’s a big name and appears to have plenty of good football left. But No. 13 is the same spot I had Russell Wilson in the rankings last summer. This feels like a safe hedge — for now.

I do believe Rodgers will be better than Wilson was last season, especially late in the year. Rodgers will be able to attack the middle of the field in the passing game, will avoid the mistakes with the football and should have the power to change plays and get the offense into the right looks.

The arm is still clearly there with Rodgers, too. The only real question is his mobility and durability. He was banged up all last season with the Jets and didn’t move all that well. Behind a young offensive line that has its own question marks, Rodgers’ mobility at this point is a concern. He appeared to move well during minicamp, but we’ll see how he looks in training camp.

If Rodgers can find his game again and build off a strong finish last season with the Jets, the Steelers might be in business at the QB position for 2025.