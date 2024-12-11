Pat Freiermuth On Wilson-Steelers Fit: ‘We Needed Russ and Russ Needed Us’

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs in 2023. They’re set to make the playoffs again in 2024, possibly even clinching their berth this weekend. However, there’s one key difference between those two versions of the Steelers. This year’s team looks much more potent offensively, and Russell Wilson has had a big hand in that.

Although the Steelers started the year 4-2 without Wilson, the team has improved since he took over. He’s silenced just about every critic during that stretch and has become an excellent fit with Mike Tomlin, Arthur Smith, and the rest of the offense.

His talents on the field aren’t the only reason for that. Russell Wilson meshes nicely in the locker room as well. Pat Freiermuth spoke a bit about that on Tuesday’s episode of Chalk Talk on 102.5 WDVE with Gerry Dulac.

“He’s [Russell Wilson] always looking forward, thinking of ways to motivate us to get us to play harder,” Freiermuth said. “And it works. I think the young guys have really gravitated towards his leadership and his style of leadership. I think we needed Russ and Russ needed us. With the young offense we are, he needed that young guy joking around. Obviously taking it serious, but lighthearted fun and stuff.”

Freiermuth makes an excellent point. Both sides did seem to need each other and have formed a superb fit. It’s clear that Wilson needed Pittsburgh. His last stop with the Denver Broncos was disastrous, and although Wilson put up some good numbers during his second season there, he never really seemed comfortable. In Pittsburgh, it’s the opposite. As Freiermuth alludes to, Wilson’s clearly settled in nicely and has formed a good bond with his teammates.

The Steelers also badly needed Russell Wilson. Arthur Smith’s playcalling has obviously been helpful, but Wilson’s found a way to unlock this offense. Aside from two relatively quiet showings against the Baltimore Ravens and the first matchup with the Cleveland Browns, the offense has been a well-oiled machine.

For the first time in a long time, the Steelers are a playoff contender with a successful offense and defense. They look like a team that’ll be extremely hard to face in the postseason, and Russell Wilson is a big reason for that.