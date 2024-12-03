Mike Tomlin ‘Excited To Continue Growing’ With Arthur Smith: ‘He’s Wired Like I’m Wired’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator in February, the expectations were quite clear: get the offense back on track and do it in a manner that is best suited for the pieces already in place.

Entering Week 14, it’s easy to say Smith has done his job well. He’s helped the Steelers become a top-10 offense in scoring while giving the run game a boost and adding some elements to the passing game that has helped give the Steelers balance on the offensive side of the ball, especially with Russell Wilson under center.

For Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the partnership with Smith as the offensive coordinator has been rather rewarding.

“Man, I’ve had a lot of fun with Arthur. He’s wired like I’m wired. He is a big-time competitor. He’s excited about the next challenge,” Tomlin said, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “He cares less about what’s in our rear view, only in terms of how it helps us get better. He’s loving being a component of this AFC North football, and so, I’m excited about continuing to go with him and what weighs on us this week,”

When the Steelers hired Smith, Tomlin stated that it was well-known what he brings to the table, especially after Tomlin and the Steelers competed against Smith while he was in Tennessee and Atlanta. As a former offensive lineman at North Carolina, it was clear what Smith’s guiding principles from an offensive standpoint were: be physical, run the football, utilize play-action passing.

That’s what Tomlin and the Steelers wanted, and that’s what they’re getting. It’s been a good pairing so far.

Of course, as.a former head coach with the Falcons, Smith’s success in Pittsburgh this season has put him back in the headlines as a potential head coaching candidate in the offseason cycle. But right now, Smith is loving his time in Pittsburgh and isn’t looking anywhere else, including his alma mater at UNC.

Smith played football at UNC from 2001-05 and broke into coaching with the Tar Heels as a graduate assistant. Following the firing of Mack Brown at UNC, Smith’s name emerged as a possible candidate. Smith shut down that talk last week during his weekly media session, adding that he loves his job in Pittsburgh and feels fortunate to be here.

The feeling is mutual with Tomlin, too. Hopefully the pairing can continue to grow and lead the Steelers to great success in the near future.