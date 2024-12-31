Logan Lee ‘Just Trying To Stay Prepared’ As Practice Window Opens

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DL Logan Lee has spent the entire regular season on injured reserve, but if he’s needed down the stretch, he’ll be ready. Lee spoke to the media after logging a limited practice today after his practice window was opened and said he’s grateful he had the opportunity to practice again.

“I was just trying to do my part as much as I can. I knew the role I had was to prepare the best I could for an opportunity down the road and grateful I get to start practicing again,” Lee said via Steelers.com today.

Lee said it’s been the longest he’s been without football, dating back to middle school.

He added that he feels “really good” after suffering a calf injury ahead of the start of the regular season.

“Just trying to stay prepared. I’ve been working out really hard for 19 weeks now, so it’s been really fun to be able to try and get the pads on. Little out of control right now, but feel really good.”

It’s unlikely that Lee will wind up playing a key role for the Steelers down the stretch, who already have Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams, and Isaiahh Loudermilk as healthy defensive linemen. Still, it’s good for Lee to get work in and show he’s healthy now, as he can be an important rotational piece on defense for the Steelers down the line.

With him logging his first practice of the regular season ahead of Week 18 and being a sixth-round pick, there aren’t many expectations for him to contribute to the Steelers this season. Even if he had been healthy, his role likely would’ve been limited to a depth role, and he wouldn’t have played much outside of special teams. With him not returning until late in the year, there isn’t much of a thought of him becoming a contributor for the Steelers this season.

But if injuries hit the group or some guys underperform, Logan Lee sounds as if he’ll be ready to go if the Steelers need him. It’s the right attitude to have, and he seems to be very excited to get back on the field and practice with his teammates after spending the whole season trying to rehab for the opportunity to return to the field. Now that it’s here, Lee will compete to earn a role, but it’s more likely that will come beyond 2024 than in Week 18 or the postseason.