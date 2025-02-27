Steelers Point To SS DeShon Elliott As ‘Great Example’ Of Gem Free Agent Signing

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed QB Russell Wilson and LB Patrick Queen as free agents last year, their names were plastered all over the headlines. But when the Steelers signed S DeShon Elliott, the headlines were a little less grandiose.

And that makes sense at face value. Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Queen signed for the Steelers directly from their biggest divisional rival, the Baltimore Ravens. But Elliott certainly proved to be a great signing for the Steelers in 2024.

For Steelers Director of Pro Scouting Sheldon White, Elliott is a perfect example of the Steelers’ focus when evaluating free agents. A free agent must make sense financially and as a fit for the Steelers.

“We’re trying to find guys that fit within the structure of our salary cap on top of guys that fit within our locker room,” said White in an interview with Steelers.com at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “So DeShon Elliott was a great example of that. I mean, he was a great value for what we got him for, and how he performed for us last year was phenomenal.”

Trying to balance the financial aspect of a team with the on-field fit has to be tough. But that’s all part of the scouting process. White and his Pro Scouting department have to know every player in the league and their approximate worth. He says that starts with knowing the Steelers first and foremost.

But then White and his staff must also know the rest of the league. That process actually starts at the Senior Bowl and Combine. Not only are the amateur scouts there, but so are the pro scouts. They need to understand the players who will become professionals shortly. But it continues once players are in the league, evaluating even preseason games thoroughly.

That way, once players are ready to hit free agency, the Steelers have determined whether a player is a fit. And they certainly knew that DeShon Elliott would be a fit for the Steelers both on the field and on the spreadsheet.

When Matthew Marczi evaluated Elliott’s season for Steelers Depot, he said, “DeShon Elliott feels made to be a Steelers safety.” And that’s exactly what White is talking about regarding being a fit for the team. That’s a huge part of the scouting process for the Pro Scouting department.

And that comes from Steelers general manager Omar Khan.

“As Omar will always ask, is that guy a Pittsburgh Steeler? If not, then keep it moving,” White said.

And Elliott certainly fit the bill for the Steelers in 2024. Despite missing two games, he posted career highs in total tackles (108) and fumble recoveries (3). He also had four tackles for a loss and six passes knocked down, both of which were second-best in his career.

When the Steelers asked if DeShon Elliott was a Pittsburgh Steeler, I think the answer was a resounding yes. For the money and production, Sheldon White and his staff certainly unearthed a gem in free agency.