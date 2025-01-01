Depot After Dark: Mike Logan Speaks At HS, Browns WR Done For Year, Jackson Preached Ball Security

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 31.

MIKE LOGAN SPEAKS AT HS

The 2005 Steelers are forever enshrined in NFL history because they won a Super Bowl. That team was full of legends, such as Troy Polamalu, Jerome Bettis, and Hines Ward. However, safety Mike Logan is one player on that team that might not be as well known. Logan was with the team 2001 to 2006, serving as a key depth piece. Now, Logan is passing his knowledge on to the next generation.

According to Steelers Youth Football on Twitter, Logan recently visited McKeesport High School for the first Steelers Banquet Keynote Speaker. Logan is actually an alumnus of McKeesport, so it’s nice to see him give back to his roots.

Mike Logan, Steelers legend and McKeesport Alum, stopped by McKeesport High School for the first ever Steelers Banquet Keynote Speaker last week. Mike shared some valuable words and experiences from his time as a Tiger as well as his journey to the NFL.#ThisIsHSFootball |… pic.twitter.com/5wj2TRIyuw — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) December 31, 2024

BROWNS WR DONE FOR YEAR

If the Steelers want to win the AFC North, they’ll need some help. They need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, but they also need the Cleveland Browns to beat the Baltimore Ravens. That sounds unlikely because it is. The Browns have been awful this year, and with one game remaining, they don’t have much to play for. It sounds like they aren’t getting much good injury luck either.

As the Browns announced on their Twitter, wide receiver Cedric Tillman is done for the year. Tillman suffered a concussion in the Browns’ first game against the Steelers this year, and he hasn’t played since then. It’s unfortunate to hear, especially because Tillman would provide the Browns with a big boost. Hopefully he can recover well in the offseason.

We've signed RB John Kelly Jr., placed WR Cedric Tillman on injured reserve and made other roster moves 📰 » https://t.co/kHZNEQDbDu pic.twitter.com/m0dvzgxPpm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 31, 2024

JACKSON PREACHED BALL SECURITY

One of the Steelers’ most disappointing losses of this year came in their second game against the Ravens. With a chance to capture the division crown, the Steelers fell flat on their faces. Part of the reason they failed was because they lost the turnover battle. They couldn’t protect the football, and the Ravens did. It seems like that’s something Lamar Jackson continued to preach to his teammates.

On the Ravens’ Twitter, a video can be seen during the game of Jackson telling his teammates to immediately protect the ball. The Steelers did force multiple fumbles, but they couldn’t recover the ball. Jackson’s advice worked, helping the Ravens claw back into the AFC North race.