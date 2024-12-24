Depot After Dark: Joe Greene Ranked Among DL, Immaculate Reception Anniversary, Killebrew’s Gift To Bishop

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

JOE GREENE RANKED AMONG DL

“Mean” Joe Greene is arguably the greatest player in the Steelers’ history. His presence totally changed the Steelers, helping turn them into a dynasty in the 1970s. He’s also one of the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history. FOX Sports recently ranked the top 10 interior defensive linemen of all time, and Greene made the list.

Greene ended up being ranked third on the list. Aaron Donald was ranked second, and John Randle took the top spot. That’s fantastic company to be in, but there’s certainly a good argument to be made for Greene to be at number one. However, being third is no slight. Greene is above some other all-time greats.

IMMACULATE RECEPTION ANNIVERSARY

The Immaculate Reception is arguably the greatest play in NFL history. It turned around the Steelers’ fortunes, transforming them from losers to champions. That season didn’t end in a Super Bowl victory, but it showed the world that they were a different team.

Today is actually the anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. 52 years ago today, Franco Harris shocked the world with an unbelievable play. Unfortunately, Harris passed away a few years ago, but his legacy will live on with this play.

KILLEBREW’S GIFT TO BISHOP

The Steelers’ defense has been struggling recently, but it has been the team’s strength for most of the year. It has also had a few surprising performances. Although he hasn’t been perfect, rookie corner Beanie Bishop Jr. has made a few game-changing plays for the Steelers. It looks like he’s made some valuable connections on the team, too.

On his Instagram, Bishop thanked Miles Killebrew for gifting him with a bag. It’s a nice Christmas gift, and it’s cool to see Killebrew, a captain, doing something for Bishop, a rookie. It’s just another example of how close the Steelers are.