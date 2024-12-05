Depot After Dark: Brady’s Stars, Steelers Air And Ground Plays, Russ Named NVP

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 4.

WILSON ONE OF BRADY’S STARS

Russell Wilson was outstanding against the Cincinnati Bengals. He turned back the clock and lit up the Bengals. Wilson had a lot of doubters before this year, but he’s putting a lot of those narratives to bed. He even got recognized by one of the greatest players of all time.

Tom Brady was the boogeyman in the NFL for a long time, but now he’s working as an analyst for FOX. As seen on the FOX Sports Twitter account, Brady named Wilson one of his three stars of Week 13. The two of them had some legendary battles, and Wilson looked like that same guy who almost beat Brady in the Super Bowl. Let’s just hope he keeps the interceptions to a minimum.

STEELERS AIR AND GROUND PLAYS

The Steelers made multiple fantastic plays against the Bengals. Their defense took some lumps, but ultimately, they made enough splash plays to push the Steelers to victory. Their offense was phenomenal as well, putting up 37 points. It looks like both units got recognized for their efforts this week.

On their Instagram, the Steelers announced that Pat Freiermuth’s touchdown and T.J. Watt’s forced fumble are the FedEx Air and Ground Plays of the Week, respectively. Both plays were key to the Steelers’ win, and they represent how both sides of the ball needed to step up.

ORLOVSKY VR PLAY

Technology has come a long way over the last few years. It might be a little scary, but there have been some fun uses of these advancements. Even the NFL has begun incorporating fun new technology. Dan Orlovsky recently took to Twitter to share an ESPN segment where he uses virtual reality to walk people through Russell Wilson’s Week 13 touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III.

It’s an awesome use of virtual reality. As a former quarterback, Orlovsky can explain what Wilson did on that play, but being able to show it does so much more. It’ll be fun to see how much more technology influences the NFL as time continues to pass.

Russell Wilson = NVP

Russell Wilson won’t be the NFL’s MVP but he is this week’s NVP. The acclaimed Nickelodeon Valuable Player award goes to Wilson for Week 14 for his 414-yard, three-touchdown performance to beat the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.

Move over, Super Bowl ring. This is one for Wilson’s mantle. Special thanks to Dora the Explorer for helping announce this week’s winner.